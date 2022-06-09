WB HS 12th Result 2022 Date Live: Get West Bengal Board Class 12 Result Tomorrow at wbresults.nic.in

HIGHLIGHTS WB HS 12th Result 2022 To Release Tomorrow, 10th June 2022 West Bengal Class 12th Result 2022 To Be Declared at 11 AM in Press Conference Check WB Uccha Madhyamik Result at wbresults.nic.in

WB HS 12th Result 2022 Date, West Bengal Board Class 12 Result Live Updates: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the WB HS result 2022 tomorrow, on 10th June 2022. As per the official notification released, the WBCHSE Class 12th result will be declared at 11 am through a press conference. However, the WB HS result link will be activated from 12 PM. The result press meet will be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, Vidyasagar Bhavan on the Council. Students will be able to check their Class 12 results 2022 for HS or Uccha Madhyamik exam will be released on the official website - wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

To check the WB HS result 2022, students will have to use their login credentials. Apart from this, to get quick and easy access to WBCHSE 12th results 2022, students can check their result via SMS or on this page. As per the tentative estimates shared by the WBCHSE, a total of 7.45 lakh students are waiting for WB HS results 2022.

