WB HS 12th Result 2022 Date Live: Get West Bengal Board Class 12 Result Tomorrow at wbresults.nic.in

WB HS 12th Result 2022 Date, West Bengal Board Class 12 Result Live Updates: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the WB HS result 2022 tomorrow, on 10th June 2022. As per the official notification released, the WBCHSE Class 12th result will be declared at 11 am through a press conference. However, the WB HS result link will be activated from 12 PM. The result press meet will be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, Vidyasagar Bhavan on the Council. Students will be able to check their Class 12 results 2022 for HS or Uccha Madhyamik exam will be released on the official website - wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.
To check the WB HS result 2022, students will have to use their login credentials. Apart from this, to get quick and easy access to WBCHSE 12th results 2022, students can check their result via SMS or on this page. As per the tentative estimates shared by the WBCHSE, a total of 7.45 lakh students are waiting for WB HS results 2022.
09 Jun 04:14 PMWest Bengal Class 12th Exam Dates 2022
This year the West Bengal Board exams for class 12th were held from 2nd to 26th April 2022. The board exam was held in offline mode after two years of COVID-19 lockdown.
09 Jun 03:58 PMWB HS Result 2022 Via Mobile App?
Not only through the official website or SMS, students will also be able to check their WB Board 12th result via Mobile App named - WBCHSE Result 2022. Students need to go to the playstore, type the name and click on the install button. Check the image below -
09 Jun 03:50 PMWest Bengal 12th Result 2022: Number of Students
This year over 7.45 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal HS exams. Students will get their WB 12th result from tomorrow and the students can access their results online through the official website.
09 Jun 03:31 PMHow To Check WB HS Result Via SMS?
Apart from the official website, students will also be provided with the facility to check their West Bengal Class 12th result via SMS. To check their WBCHSE Class 12 Results 2022 via SMS, students need to Type “WB12 <Roll Number>” and send it to 56070 or 5676750.
09 Jun 03:14 PMWB Uccha Madhyamik Result 2022 Marksheet
Once the West Bengal class 12th result 2022 are announced, students will be able to download the digital marksheet from the official website. The original WB HS marksheet and other certificates will be available from 20th June (10 days after the release of result). They can collect it from the respective assigned camps/institutes.
09 Jun 02:59 PMWBCHSE Class 12th Result 2022 To Be Announced in Press Meet
As per the official notice released, the WB HS result 2022 will be announced in a press meet that will start at 11 AM. The result press conference will be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th Floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan on the Council.
09 Jun 02:51 PMWB HS Result 2022 Time
As per the notification released earlier, the authorities informed that class 12th West Bengal result will be announced at 11 AM in a press conference whereas the result link will be activated at 11.30 AM. However, the board released another notification stating that WB Class 12th result 2022 link will be activated at 12 PM now. Check the image of notice below -
09 Jun 02:34 PMWhat login credentials are required to check WB HS result 2022?
To check West Bengal HS result 2022, students will have to enter the credentials in the login window, so that the result will be displayed on the screen. The required login credentials to check West Bengal Board Class 12 result is - registration number and other details.
09 Jun 02:18 PMWBCHSE Result 2022 Merit List
Along with announcing the WB HS 2022 result, the board authorities are also expected to release the list of toppers/merit list for the students. Also, they will release the pass percentage and result statistics.
09 Jun 01:50 PMWhere To Check West Bengal HS result 2022?
Students can check their WB HS result 2022 in online mode. They will have to visit the official website to download their West Bengal class 12th result. The websites on which students will be able to check their result are - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in and wb12.jagranjosh.com.
09 Jun 01:35 PMWest Bengal HS result 2022 Notice
Before the announcement of result of class 12th WB, the authorities released the official notification stating the date, time and list of websites where students can check their results. Also, the result link will be made live 12 PM not at 11.30 AM. Students can check the notice image provided below -
09 Jun 01:34 PMHow To Check WB Uccha Madhyamik Result 2022?
To check the West Bengal HS result 2022, students will have to visit the official website - wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in. Further, the need to use the required credentials. To know complete steps on how to check WB HS result, students can go through the video -
09 Jun 01:29 PMWB HS 12th Result 2022 Date
As per the official notification released by WBCHSE, the West Bengal class 12th result will be declared at 11 am on 10th June through a press conference to be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, Vidyasagar Bhavan. Once released, students will be able check WB Uccha Madhyamik at wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in. This year, over 7.45 lakh students are waiting for the class 12th exams results.