    West Bengal state cabinet approves proposal to make CM Chancellor for State Universities

    The West Bengal state cabinet has approved the proposal to remove the Governor as the Visitor to Private Universities. With the removal of the Governor, the state CM will become the chancellor of all state run universities.

    Updated: Jun 7, 2022 12:17 IST
    West Bengal University Chancellor: The West Bengal state cabinet has approved the proposal to remove the Governor as the Visitor to Private Universities and make the state Chief Minister the chancellor of all state-run universities.

    With the proposal being approved, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will become the chancellor of State Universities instead of the Governor. West Bengal state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been removed as the Visitor for private universities and the Chancellor of state run universities. Although the bill needs a confirmation of the Governor to be implemented and become an act the reasons for the bill being proposed is yet uncertain. 

    Role of University Chancellor

    The university Chancellor of a university is the main decision maker in the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the university along with other duties. According to the rules followed, the visitor can also demand any paper or information related to the internal matters of the university. As per the current law, the governor is the Chancellor of all state-run universities and not the Chief Minister.

    Before the proposal was approved by the West Bengal cabinet, West Bengal Minister Bratya Basu made the announcement that the proposal is expected to be taken to the assembly so that certain acts can be amended.

