XAT 2023: Exam Today, Check Important Guidelines Here

XAT 2023: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will conduct the XAT exam 2023 today, January 8, 2023. The XAT 2023 examination will be held in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in various cities across India. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the XLRI MBA entrance exam 2023 to get the admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme, must carry the necessary and required documents to the test centre for entry and other verification purposes.

XAT 2023 Exam Timing

As per the recent updates, XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) 2023 examination timing is 2.00 pm to 5.10 pm, but candidates are required to reach the examination centre at least 1 hour prior to the commencement of the exam. However, students should note that they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre if they reach after the reporting time.

Documents Required for XAT 2023 Examination

Candidates are required to carry the below-given documents while reporting to the XAT 2023 exam centre.

XAT 2023 Admit Card (two hard copies)

Photo ID proof

Passport-size Photograph

Points to Remember for XAT 2023

There are some important points for students to keep in mind before appearing for the XAT 2023.

Keep all the necessary things such as a face mask, hand sanitizer, and a bottle of drinking water.

Ensure that you have self-attested the self-declaration form before reporting to the XAT 2023 exam centre.

Don't wear any type of jewellery items, and avoid wearing heavy outfits.

Do not carry any consumable food items inside the examination hall.

Make sure you reach the examination centre before the time mentioned on the XAT 2023 admit card.

Candidates need to submit a copy of admit card and rough sheets to the exam invigilator.

Candidates are advised to not carry any kind of stationery items except one ballpoint pen, and any type of electronic items i.e. mobile phone, pager, digital watch, iPad, and calculator.

No candidate will be allowed to enter after 1.50 pm. So, don't be late.

Don't avoid the inspection or verification process at the exam centre.

XAT 2023 Exam Pattern

As per the recent updates, the XAT 2023 question paper will be divided into five sections i.e. Decision Making, Verbal and Logical Ability, General Knowledge, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, and Essay. However, each section will be conducting a different number of questions.

XAT 2023 Marking Scheme

In the XAT 2023 question paper, there will be a total of 101 questions including 25 questions from General Knowledge and 1 question from the Essay section. Each question (except for the essay) will be carrying 1 mark. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of ¼ marks. However, marks in the Essay will be calculated after the selection of a candidate for the interview.

