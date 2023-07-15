XAT 2024 Registrations Commence Today; Exam on January 7

The XAT 2024 registration process will start today, two weeks earlier than usual. The announcement was made by XLRI Jamshedpur on July 14. The application form can be found on the XAT website, xatonline.in. The exam will be held on January 7, 2024, in various cities across India. For the first time, the XAT registration process started in July, whereas in previous years, it had always commenced in the first week of August.

The XAT exam for the year 2024 is scheduled for January 7, 2024. The XAT 2024 registration and application process will end on November 30, 2023. Candidates can register using their GMAT/GRE scores until December 31, 2023. To be eligible for XAT, candidates must have completed their graduation from a recognized university. Additionally, those in their final year of a bachelor's degree program can also take the exam. The application fee for XAT is INR 2,000

XAT 2024 Important Dates

Check out the entire schedule for XAT 2024 here:

XAT 2024 events XAT 2024 dates Registrations begin July 15, 2023 XAT 2024 registration ends November 13, 2023 Admit card download To be announced XAT 2024 exam date January 7, 2024 Answer key release date To be announced XAT 2024 result date To be announced

How to Apply for XAT 2024 Exam?

To register for XAT 2024, follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the website: xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the XAT 2024 registration link

Step 3: Fill in your name, phone number, email ID, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: You will receive an email containing your XAT ID and registration link.

Step 5: Click on the provided link to verify your registration and access student dashboard.

Step 6: Now, fill out application form and upload documents

Step 7: Make the payment for the XAT exam fee using credit/debit card, UPI, or net banking.

