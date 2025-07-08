Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
XAT 2026: Registration Starts Tomorrow July,10 at xatonline.in, Check Exam Date and Other Details

XAT 2026 Registration: XLRI will start the XAT 2026 registrations on July 10, 2025 on the official website at xatonline.in. The management postgraduation exams will be held in cities across India like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 9, 2025, 18:11 IST
XAT 2026 Registration Tomorrow: The Xavier School of Management Institute (XAMI) will begin the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 registrations on July 10, 2025. Students are advised to keep checking the official website at xatonline.in for latest notifications and updates. The exam is considered in over 160 B-schools across the country for admissions in management courses like MBA and PGDM. 

XAT 2026 Overview 

Check the following table consisting the important details related to XAT Exam 2026:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name  

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)

Board name

Xavier Association of Management Institute (XLRI)

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

xatonline.in

Stream 

Management 

Courses 

MBA 

PGDM

Scale 

National-level 

Centres 

Delhi-NCR 

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Kolkata

Chennai 

Hyderabad

How To Register for XAT 2026

Aspirants can follow the mentioned instructions to register online for XAT Exam 2026 here:

  1. Visit the official website at xatonline.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'Register' link 
  3. Input your personal contact details to create account 
  4. Verify your email address and phone number
  5. Fill in the application form 
  6. Upload the scanned copies of required documents
  7. Pay the registration fee
  8. Check your details carefully
  9. Press on the ‘Submit’ button
  10. Download the application form for future reference

XAT 2026 Important Dates

The following table carries the important dates (tentative) related to the XAT Exam 2026 here:

Event 

Details 

Registration start date

July 10, 2025

Application deadline 

November 30, 2025

Admit card release date 

December 20, 2025

Exam date 

January 4, 2025

Exam time 

2 PM - 5 PM

XAT 2026 Exam Structure

XAT 2026 will examine the candidates in the mentioned four main sections:

  1. Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning assesses reading comprehension, grammar proficiency, and critical thinking.
  2. Decision Making tests analytical abilities and ethical considerations.
  3. Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation measures mathematical skills and the data interpretation abilities.
  4. General Awareness examines knowledge of current events, economic principles, and business concepts.

XAT 2026 Application Fee

The following table consists the application fee for XAT Exam 2026:

Category 

Fee 

Application fee 

INR 2200

Additional: INR 200

Indian Applicant (PGDM (GM) via GMAT/GRE)

INR 2500

NRI/Foreign/PIO/OCI Applicant (one or more programmes via GMAT)

INR 5000

    Latest Education News