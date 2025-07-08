XAT 2026: Registration Starts Tomorrow July,10 at xatonline.in, Check Exam Date and Other Details

XAT 2026 Registration Tomorrow: The Xavier School of Management Institute (XAMI) will begin the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 registrations on July 10, 2025. Students are advised to keep checking the official website at xatonline.in for latest notifications and updates. The exam is considered in over 160 B-schools across the country for admissions in management courses like MBA and PGDM.
XAT 2026 Overview
Check the following table consisting the important details related to XAT Exam 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)
|
Board name
|
Xavier Association of Management Institute (XLRI)
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
xatonline.in
|
Stream
|
Management
|
Courses
|
MBA
PGDM
|
Scale
|
National-level
|
Centres
|
Delhi-NCR
Mumbai
Bengaluru
Kolkata
Chennai
Hyderabad
How To Register for XAT 2026
Aspirants can follow the mentioned instructions to register online for XAT Exam 2026 here:
- Visit the official website at xatonline.in
- On the homepage, click on the 'Register' link
- Input your personal contact details to create account
- Verify your email address and phone number
- Fill in the application form
- Upload the scanned copies of required documents
- Pay the registration fee
- Check your details carefully
- Press on the ‘Submit’ button
- Download the application form for future reference
XAT 2026 Important Dates
The following table carries the important dates (tentative) related to the XAT Exam 2026 here:
|
Event
|
Details
|
Registration start date
|
July 10, 2025
|
Application deadline
|
November 30, 2025
|
Admit card release date
|
December 20, 2025
|
Exam date
|
January 4, 2025
|
Exam time
|
2 PM - 5 PM
XAT 2026 Exam Structure
XAT 2026 will examine the candidates in the mentioned four main sections:
- Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning assesses reading comprehension, grammar proficiency, and critical thinking.
- Decision Making tests analytical abilities and ethical considerations.
- Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation measures mathematical skills and the data interpretation abilities.
- General Awareness examines knowledge of current events, economic principles, and business concepts.
XAT 2026 Application Fee
The following table consists the application fee for XAT Exam 2026:
|
Category
|
Fee
|
Application fee
|
INR 2200
Additional: INR 200
|
Indian Applicant (PGDM (GM) via GMAT/GRE)
|
INR 2500
|
NRI/Foreign/PIO/OCI Applicant (one or more programmes via GMAT)
|
INR 5000
