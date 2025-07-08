XAT 2026: Registration Starts Tomorrow July,10 at xatonline.in, Check Exam Date and Other Details

XAT 2026 Registration Tomorrow: The Xavier School of Management Institute (XAMI) will begin the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 registrations on July 10, 2025. Students are advised to keep checking the official website at xatonline.in for latest notifications and updates. The exam is considered in over 160 B-schools across the country for admissions in management courses like MBA and PGDM.

XAT 2026 Overview

Check the following table consisting the important details related to XAT Exam 2026: