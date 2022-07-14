    JK Board 10th Result 2022 (Declared): Know JKBOSE 12th Result Date, How to Check; Direct Link Here

    Updated: Jul 14, 2022 15:03 IST
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will be releasing the JK Board 10th result 2022 for Summer and Winter Zone examination on the official website- jkbose.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir Summer and Winter Zone exams can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

    To check the JKBOSE 10th result 2022, students are required to enter the login details in the link provided. Candidates must note that the JKBOSE class 10 results 2022 will be available in online mide only. Candidates will however be also provided with a direct link on this page for them to check the results once they are announced on the official website. Students are also advised to bookmark this page for further information on JK Board class 10th Result 2022.

    JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 Highlights

    Exam name Jammu and Kashmir 10th exams
    Result name JKBOSE 10th Result 2022
    Official authority Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education
    Result website jkbose.nic.in
    Result date May 2022
    Credentials to check 10th class result 2022 JKBOSE Roll number or name
    Result link To be available

    JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 Date and Time

    Jammu and Kashmir board class 10 summer and winter zone results 2022 are expected to be announced on the official website by May. Candidates can check the complete schedule of JKBOSE 10th exams here.

    JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2022 Summer Zone

    Events Tentative dates
    Summer zone Jammu Exam Dates March 2022
    JKBOSE 10th result 2022 Summer Zone Jammu Date May 2022
    Revaluation result date June 2022
    Summer zone compartment exams July 2022
    Compartment Result Date Last week of July 2022

    JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 Winter Zone

    Particulars Dates
    JKBOSE 10th winter zone exam date November 20 to December 6, 2021
    Kashmir division result date February 16, 2022
    Jammu winter zone results February 19, 2022

    How To Check JK Board Class 10 Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    The Jammu and Kashmir class 10 results 2022 will be available on the official website of JKBOSE. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the JKBOSE Class 10th Results 2022.

    • Step 1st- Visit jkbose.co.in or jk10.jagranjosh.com
    • Step 2nd- Click on JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2022
    • Step 3rd- Enter the login details
    • Step 4th- Click on Submit
    • Step 5th- Download the JKBOSE class 10 result displayed

    Jammu and Kashmir Board Result 2022 for class 10 Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Along with the steps to check the JKBOSE class 10 results 2022, students are also provided here with the reference window to check the results in order to make the process easier. Candidates checking the J&K class 12 result 2022 can check through the steps provided below.

    Step 1st: Visit the JKBOSE official website

    JKBOSE Board 10th Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the results section on the home page

    JKBOSE Board 10th Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on Jammu/Kashmir Division

    JKBOSE Board 10th Result 2022

    Step 4th: Click on the relevant JK 10th result link

    JKBOSE Board 10th Result 2022

    Step 5th: Enter the details in the login link provided

    JKBOSE Board 10th Result 2022

    Step 6th: Download the JKBOSE 10th results 2022 for further reference

    How To Check JK Board 10th Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Candidates will also be able to check the JKBOSE class 10 results 2022, via SMS. Students can follow the steps given here to check the JK Board 10th result 2022 through SMS.

    • Open SMS application on phone.
    • Type a message in this format: JKBOSE10 (ROLLNO).
    • Now, send it to 5676750.
    • JKBOSE result 10th class 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number.

    What details will be mentioned in the JK Board Result 2022 Class 10th? 

    When checking the JKBOSE Class 10 result 2022, students must make sure that they read through the details mentioned in the result sheet. In case of any changes in the information provided, students are required to consult the authorities and get the necessary changes done.

    The following details will be communicated through jkbose.ac.in 10th Result 2022:

    • Student's name
    • Roll number
    • Registration number
    • Mother’s name
    • Father’s name
    • Date of birth
    • Subjects
    • Subject-wise grade point
    • Grade point
    • Cumulative average grade point
    • Grade
    • Total marks
    • Qualifying status

    Jammu and Kashmir Board 10th Result Statistics

    Jammu and Kashmir class 10 result statistics 2022 will be released on the official website along with the results of the students. The JKBOSE class 10 result statistics is the performance of the students in the class 10 summer and winter zone examinations. Candidates can check the JKBOSE Class 10 result statistics from the previous year here.

    JKBOSE 10th Result statistics of 2021 - Pass Percentage

    Particulars Pass percentage
    Pass percentage of boys 75%
    Overall pass percentage of girls 81.02%
    Pass percentage of government schools 67.04%

     JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Statistics - Pass Percentage

    Particulars Details
    Total students appeared 53,807
    Passed students 37,458
    Unqualified students 16,222
    Girls appeared 24320
    Girls passed 17,501
    Boys appeared 29,487
    Boys passed 19,957
    Overall pass percentage 70%
    Boys pass percentage 68.00%
    Girls pass percentage 72%

    JKBOSE 10th Result Statistics- Previous Years

    Year Overall Pass % Boys' Pass % Girls' Pass % Total Students Appeared
    2021 - 75 81.02 Around 30 thousand
    2020 70 68 72 53,807
    2019 64.91 64.91 67.26 Around 53 thousand
    2018 84 83 84 50,122
    2017 83 84.6 81.45 50,293
    2016 62 61.1 63 50,615
    2015 72 74.5 68.8 50,535
    2014 64 62.8 63.2 75,237

    What After the Announcement of JK Board 10th Result 2022?

    After the JKBOSE class 10 results 2022 are declared on the official website, candidates will be issued with the JKBOSE class 10 original marksheets. The marksheets and certificates will be available through the respective schools.

    Candidates who have qualified the JKBOSE class 10 exams will be eligible for the Class 11 admissions for the various streams. The admissions will be conducted based on the cutoff marks set by the respective schools.

    The board will also be releasing the JKBOSE class 10 answer sheet scrutiny and compartment exam schedule shortly after the results are declared on the official website. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for any errors or those students who were unable to secure the desired marks and want to improve their scores can visit the official website of the board to apply for the same.

    JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    JKBOSE class 10 scrutiny and re-evaluation process is conducted in case students want to get their answer sheets evaluated. Such students are required to visit the official website and complete the application process through the link provided on the official website.

    Once the board conducts the JKBOSE class 10 re-echecking and scrutiny of answer sheets they will be able to check their results through the link available on the official website.

    J&K Board 10th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    Jammu and Kashmir Board class 10 compartment or supplementary exams are conducted for the students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Such candidates are required to visit the official website and first apply for the JKBOSE class 10 compartmental exams. The JKBOSE class 10 compartmental exams will be conducted for the students shortly after the results of the main exams are released.

    Candidates who want to appear for the compartment exams are first required to visit the website and complete the applications available on the website after which they will be issued with their admit cards for the examinations. The results of Jammu and Kashmir board class 10 supplementary exams will be issued shortly after the exams are conducted.

    JK Board 10th Result 2022 - Toppers

    JKBOSE class 10 list of toppers will include the names of the students who have secured the highest marks in the class 10 exams. Along with releasing the JKBOSE class 10 results on the official website, the board will also be releasing the list of students who have topped the exams.

    JKBOSE Class 10 Toppers 2021

    Students Marks
    AAIRA ALTAF  Q-A1/500
    SEHAR SHABIR Q-A1/500
    HASHIM NAZIR Q-A1/500
    ROUF AHMAD WANI Q-A1/500
    SABREENA JAN Q-A1/500
    TABEENA FAYAZ Q-A1/500
    SUNDAS JAN Q-A1/500
    AABIROO NAZIR Q-A1/500
    MIR ADEENA MAQBOOL Q-A1/500
    MIR ILYAS KHURSHID Q-A1/500
    ATHAR SAYEED MALIK Q-A1/500
    TALIB NABI LONE Q-A1/500
    MAHVISH ALTAF Q-A1/500
    SAHIBA RIYAZ Q-A1/500
    MEHROOKA AMIN Q-A1/500
    RAJA OWAIS AMIN Q-A1/500
    TOIBA ISHAQ Q-A1/500
    SHIFA SHAFI Q-A1/500
    SHEIKH JANNAT NASEER Q-A1/500

    About Jammu and Kashmir Board School Examination Board (JKBOSE)

    Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) conducts the Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Board was established under the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Act, 1975 which was passed by the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature on 27 August 1975. The board is responsible for the development and maintenance of the Jammu and Kashmir School Education. Under the state government administration, the board also acts as an autonomous body of education in the state. There are approximately 10,609 schools affiliated with the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education also provides education-related facilities to the students of the government and private schools affiliated with the board.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    JK Board 10th Result 2022 Announced, Check at jkbose.ac.in, Check Past Statistics Here

    Published on: 2022-07-14 14:26

    JKBOSE 10th result has been released at jkbose.ac.in. Students can check JK Board 10th result by entering their roll number and registration number. Get latest updates here

    JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 (Declared): Check JK Board Class 10 Results Announced for Jammu - Summer Zone at jkbose.nic.in

    Published on: 2022-07-14 14:20

    JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 (OUT): JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 for the Jammu Region - Summer Zone has been declared today. Check JK Board 10th Class Results online by logging onto the exam portal - jkbose.nic.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 Declared for Jammu Division, Check JK Board Class 10 Results online at jkbose.nic.in

    Published on: 2022-02-19 18:24

    JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 (OUT) Jammu Division: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board has announced JKBOSE 10th Results 2021 for Jammu Division /Winter Zone today at - jkbose.nic.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    More News

    FAQ

    Where to check JKBOSE class 10 results 2022?

    JKBOSE class 10 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board - jkbose.nic.in.

    What details are to be entered when checking the JKBOSE Class 10 results 2022?

    When checking the JKBOSE class 10 results 2022, students are required to enter the class 10 registration number in the result link given.

    When will JKBOSE Class 10 Supplementary exams be conducted?

    JKBOSE class 10 supplementary exams will be conducted within a month from the declaration of the JKBOSE Results 2022.

    How to apply for JKBOSE Class 10 answer sheet scrutiny?

    Candidates are first required to visit the official website and enter all the relevant details in the JKBOSE class 10 scrutiny applications and submit the requisite fees.