Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will be releasing the JK Board 10th result 2022 for Summer and Winter Zone examination on the official website- jkbose.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir Summer and Winter Zone exams can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

To check the JKBOSE 10th result 2022, students are required to enter the login details in the link provided. Candidates must note that the JKBOSE class 10 results 2022 will be available in online mide only. Candidates will however be also provided with a direct link on this page for them to check the results once they are announced on the official website. Students are also advised to bookmark this page for further information on JK Board class 10th Result 2022.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 Highlights

Exam name Jammu and Kashmir 10th exams Result name JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 Official authority Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Result website jkbose.nic.in Result date May 2022 Credentials to check 10th class result 2022 JKBOSE Roll number or name Result link To be available

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 Date and Time

Jammu and Kashmir board class 10 summer and winter zone results 2022 are expected to be announced on the official website by May. Candidates can check the complete schedule of JKBOSE 10th exams here.

JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2022 Summer Zone

Events Tentative dates Summer zone Jammu Exam Dates March 2022 JKBOSE 10th result 2022 Summer Zone Jammu Date May 2022 Revaluation result date June 2022 Summer zone compartment exams July 2022 Compartment Result Date Last week of July 2022

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 Winter Zone

Particulars Dates JKBOSE 10th winter zone exam date November 20 to December 6, 2021 Kashmir division result date February 16, 2022 Jammu winter zone results February 19, 2022

How To Check JK Board Class 10 Result 2022 in Online Mode?

The Jammu and Kashmir class 10 results 2022 will be available on the official website of JKBOSE. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the JKBOSE Class 10th Results 2022.

Step 1st- Visit jkbose.co.in or jk10.jagranjosh.com

Visit jkbose.co.in or jk10.jagranjosh.com Step 2nd- Click on JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2022

Click on JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2022 Step 3rd - Enter the login details

- Enter the login details Step 4th - Click on Submit

- Click on Submit Step 5th- Download the JKBOSE class 10 result displayed

Jammu and Kashmir Board Result 2022 for class 10 Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Along with the steps to check the JKBOSE class 10 results 2022, students are also provided here with the reference window to check the results in order to make the process easier. Candidates checking the J&K class 12 result 2022 can check through the steps provided below.

Step 1st: Visit the JKBOSE official website

Step 2nd: Click on the results section on the home page

Step 3rd: Click on Jammu/Kashmir Division

Step 4th: Click on the relevant JK 10th result link

Step 5th: Enter the details in the login link provided

Step 6th: Download the JKBOSE 10th results 2022 for further reference

How To Check JK Board 10th Result 2022 Via SMS?

Candidates will also be able to check the JKBOSE class 10 results 2022, via SMS. Students can follow the steps given here to check the JK Board 10th result 2022 through SMS.

Open SMS application on phone.

Type a message in this format: JKBOSE10 (ROLLNO).

Now, send it to 5676750.

JKBOSE result 10th class 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number.

What details will be mentioned in the JK Board Result 2022 Class 10th?

When checking the JKBOSE Class 10 result 2022, students must make sure that they read through the details mentioned in the result sheet. In case of any changes in the information provided, students are required to consult the authorities and get the necessary changes done.

The following details will be communicated through jkbose.ac.in 10th Result 2022:

Student's name

Roll number

Registration number

Mother’s name

Father’s name

Date of birth

Subjects

Subject-wise grade point

Grade point

Cumulative average grade point

Grade

Total marks

Qualifying status

Jammu and Kashmir Board 10th Result Statistics

Jammu and Kashmir class 10 result statistics 2022 will be released on the official website along with the results of the students. The JKBOSE class 10 result statistics is the performance of the students in the class 10 summer and winter zone examinations. Candidates can check the JKBOSE Class 10 result statistics from the previous year here.

JKBOSE 10th Result statistics of 2021 - Pass Percentage

Particulars Pass percentage Pass percentage of boys 75% Overall pass percentage of girls 81.02% Pass percentage of government schools 67.04%

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Statistics - Pass Percentage

Particulars Details Total students appeared 53,807 Passed students 37,458 Unqualified students 16,222 Girls appeared 24320 Girls passed 17,501 Boys appeared 29,487 Boys passed 19,957 Overall pass percentage 70% Boys pass percentage 68.00% Girls pass percentage 72%

JKBOSE 10th Result Statistics- Previous Years

Year Overall Pass % Boys' Pass % Girls' Pass % Total Students Appeared 2021 - 75 81.02 Around 30 thousand 2020 70 68 72 53,807 2019 64.91 64.91 67.26 Around 53 thousand 2018 84 83 84 50,122 2017 83 84.6 81.45 50,293 2016 62 61.1 63 50,615 2015 72 74.5 68.8 50,535 2014 64 62.8 63.2 75,237

What After the Announcement of JK Board 10th Result 2022?

After the JKBOSE class 10 results 2022 are declared on the official website, candidates will be issued with the JKBOSE class 10 original marksheets. The marksheets and certificates will be available through the respective schools.

Candidates who have qualified the JKBOSE class 10 exams will be eligible for the Class 11 admissions for the various streams. The admissions will be conducted based on the cutoff marks set by the respective schools.

The board will also be releasing the JKBOSE class 10 answer sheet scrutiny and compartment exam schedule shortly after the results are declared on the official website. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for any errors or those students who were unable to secure the desired marks and want to improve their scores can visit the official website of the board to apply for the same.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

JKBOSE class 10 scrutiny and re-evaluation process is conducted in case students want to get their answer sheets evaluated. Such students are required to visit the official website and complete the application process through the link provided on the official website.

Once the board conducts the JKBOSE class 10 re-echecking and scrutiny of answer sheets they will be able to check their results through the link available on the official website.

J&K Board 10th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Jammu and Kashmir Board class 10 compartment or supplementary exams are conducted for the students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Such candidates are required to visit the official website and first apply for the JKBOSE class 10 compartmental exams. The JKBOSE class 10 compartmental exams will be conducted for the students shortly after the results of the main exams are released.

Candidates who want to appear for the compartment exams are first required to visit the website and complete the applications available on the website after which they will be issued with their admit cards for the examinations. The results of Jammu and Kashmir board class 10 supplementary exams will be issued shortly after the exams are conducted.

JK Board 10th Result 2022 - Toppers

JKBOSE class 10 list of toppers will include the names of the students who have secured the highest marks in the class 10 exams. Along with releasing the JKBOSE class 10 results on the official website, the board will also be releasing the list of students who have topped the exams.

JKBOSE Class 10 Toppers 2021

Students Marks AAIRA ALTAF Q-A1/500 SEHAR SHABIR Q-A1/500 HASHIM NAZIR Q-A1/500 ROUF AHMAD WANI Q-A1/500 SABREENA JAN Q-A1/500 TABEENA FAYAZ Q-A1/500 SUNDAS JAN Q-A1/500 AABIROO NAZIR Q-A1/500 MIR ADEENA MAQBOOL Q-A1/500 MIR ILYAS KHURSHID Q-A1/500 ATHAR SAYEED MALIK Q-A1/500 TALIB NABI LONE Q-A1/500 MAHVISH ALTAF Q-A1/500 SAHIBA RIYAZ Q-A1/500 MEHROOKA AMIN Q-A1/500 RAJA OWAIS AMIN Q-A1/500 TOIBA ISHAQ Q-A1/500 SHIFA SHAFI Q-A1/500 SHEIKH JANNAT NASEER Q-A1/500

About Jammu and Kashmir Board School Examination Board (JKBOSE)

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) conducts the Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Board was established under the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Act, 1975 which was passed by the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature on 27 August 1975. The board is responsible for the development and maintenance of the Jammu and Kashmir School Education. Under the state government administration, the board also acts as an autonomous body of education in the state. There are approximately 10,609 schools affiliated with the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education also provides education-related facilities to the students of the government and private schools affiliated with the board.