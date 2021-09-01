20%‌ ‌scholarship‌ ‌for‌ ‌female‌ ‌students‌ ‌by‌ ‌UPES‌ ‌to‌ ‌support‌ ‌their‌ ‌ professional‌ ‌ambitions‌

With the aim to encourage more female students to pursue higher education, UPES Dehradun continues with the ‘Girls Scholarship Program’. UPES started this program in 2020 and continues with it in academic year 2021 as well. The University is offering 20% scholarship to girls from across India. Girls from Uttarakhand are eligible for 46% domicile & girls scholarship.

The UPES Girls scholarship program benefitted 1300 female students last year from across India, providing them access to quality higher education through financial aid. The university received an overwhelming response from female students and their families belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand last year. Most of them opted for under-graduate and post-graduate programs in computer science and engineering, health science, design, and business.

The exclusive scholarship for female students is part of University’s women empowerment initiative ‘Shakti’, that encourages and supports female students in their ‘classroom to boardroom’ journey and hence, preparing women leaders across various sectors.

UPES is a multi-disciplinary university and offers specialized under-graduate and post-graduate programs through its seven schools- School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences, and School of Modern Media.

It is globally recognized by QS Ratings with 5 Stars for both employability (placements) and campus facilities. This year 2,100 under-graduate and post-graduate students received over 3,000 offers from more than 500 companies with 800+ students receiving multiple job offer. Despite the pandemic, School of Engineering and School of Computer Science registered 100% placements. Top recruiters include Indian and global corporations such as Amazon, Infosys, Cognizant, Dell, ZS Associates, Vedanta, Flipkart, Ericson, Wipro, Delloite, EY, Maruti, LinkedIn, Genpact, Accenture, Royal Enfield, VMware, Exxon Mobil and Halliburton.

