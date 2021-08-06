5th Convocation at Teerthanker Mahaveer University

Teerthanker Mahaveer University, Moradabad, organized Convocation 2021 on 31st July 2021. The ceremony was conducted through online & offline mode. The convocation ceremony saw participation from students in huge numbers.

The total of 7927 degrees were awarded to students from different disciplines. Prominent figures like Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh was the Chief Guest and Shri Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Cabinet Minister Panchayat Raj, Uttar Pradesh, was the Guest of Honor. 525 students from multiple disciplines were awarded ranks, out of which 153 received Gold medals, 179 received silver & 140 bagged bronze. 53 students from Ph.D. programme also were awarded for their efforts.

Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh & Shri Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Cabinet Minister Panchayat Raj, Uttar Pradesh, conferred the meritorious students with medals and degrees.

Dr. Dinesh Sharma also shared a valuable lesson to all the students stating how there is never an end to student life and that the professional life that awaits is also a type of learning. He also added how he was glad to be a part of the ceremony. Shri Bhupendra Chaudhary expressed his views on education and urged the teachers that academic knowledge must not be the only priority; instead, human qualitative aspects should also be ingrained to become a better society.

Chancellor Shri Suresh Jain & Group Vice Chairman Shri Manish Jain also congratulated the students for their hard work as they conferred the students with the degrees.

Chancellor Shri Suresh Jain, voiced, “It is indeed my privilege to witness the Convocation Ceremony of TMU. The pandemic brought various challenges with it but with the support of our talented and committed faculty members, technology & parents our students have given exceptional performance.”

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Raghuvir Singh shared the university progress report from last convocation till now. The vice-chancellor, TMU also conferred the degrees while the Registrar, TMU Dr. Aditya Sharma presented & coordinated the program.

