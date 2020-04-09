Fitness apps to boost productivity of Stay-at-Home Professionals during COVID19

Managing both, health and work at home during the lockdown period is surely a daunting task. The long work-hours and deadlines leaves very little time for the working professionals to maintain a fitness regime that is necessary for a healthy lifestyle especially during the COVID19 outbreak. Long hours of sitting in front of the laptop/system screen can lead to various back and neck related ailments. And unhealthy life often hampers productivity at work.

Undoubtedly you even can't hit the gym or yoga classes due to the social distancing norm, so don’t sit back and sulk about it. Your smartphone can help you to stay fit and healthy, especially during the COVID19 lockdown period. Check out these 5 apps that will keep you in good shape while also meeting all the impending office deadlines.

1. MyFitnessPal

A health app that you must install on your phone right away! MyFitnessPal is actually your pal that tracks the meals and beverages that you consumed during the office hours. Like fitness coach, it will monitor your calorie intake and will suggest you better ways to enrich you diet with healthy foods. After installing this app, you will find it easier to keep obesity at bay.

Diet Plans for people with inactive lifestyle

2. Elevate

Elevate your mood with this interesting mobile health app that is loaded with personalised brain training tasks. It is a “cognitive training app” that will help your brain to get a grip on comprehension, precision, focus and pronunciation. All these aspects will be of practical use at work. This app promises to boost both, your confidence and productivity. As you take up tasks, it will furnish report on your performance in each task such as speaking, listening, reading, writing and so on.

3. Power Nap App

Demanding work-hours coupled with household responsibilities lead to lack of sleep and strained eyes. If you are also victim to this phenomenon, this next health app will be your favourite. The Power Nap App is a wonderful partner that will help you take a power nap of 30 minutes during stay at home office hours, provided you are working at home these days. This app comprises of relaxing sounds that will act as a tranquilizer for mind. Listening to calm tunes will also pacify added stress and boost creativity and productivity. So install this app right away to let you relax when you are sleep deprived. Plug in the earphones and take a nap, cutting out from the cluster of thoughts bothering your calm.

Tips to pull off a power nap during office hours

4. Health Risk Assessment (HRA)

This app is more advanced version to keep a track of your lifestyle. Customised for the iPhone users, this app predict a person’s chance of having a heart attack in the next 10 years. It will save you from the risk of heart stroke in the office. People aged 20 or above must download this app to monitor their wellness meter and avoid visit to the doctor. You can save a lot on your medical bills when this app becomes you ally.

5. Mindshift

Stress and anxiety are a part and parcel of a routine workday. But gradually when stress accumulates, it can hamper your work productivity and can cause other health ailments that can be hard to fight in the long run. Mindshift is your saviour to fight this problem. The app aids in coping up with workplace stress. Instead of running away from situation, the app will coach you to become daring and take charge of the situation. As the name suggests, MindShift certainly shifts your pessimistic view to optimistic one.

