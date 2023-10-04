AAI Admit Card 2023 Date: Check JE, JA and SA Call Letter Updates

AAI Admit Card 2023 Date: AAI will soon release the admit card for JE, JA and SA Posts. Check Direct Download Link for Junior Assistants (JA), Senior Assistants (SA) and Junior Executives (JE) Call Letter in this article.

AAI Admit Card 2023 Date: Airport Authority of India (AAI) is conducting the exam for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistants (JA), Senior Assistants (SA) and Junior Executives (JE). The exam is scheduled to be held on 14, 15, 21 and 23 October 2023. All candidates who have applied for the exam are waiting for their admit card. They can check the expected date of the admit card and other information below:

AAI Admit Card Date

The admit card is expected to be released this week. The candidates can download the admit card using their ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’. The direct link to download the admit card will be provided in this article, once the link is available on the official website (aai.aero)

aai.aero Admit Card 2023 Overview

The admit card consists of the exam date, time, centre details. Candidates can check the other details related to the exam in the table below:

Name of the Exam Body Airports Authority of India (AAI) Name of the Post Junior Executives, Junior Assistants and Senior Assistants Number of Vacancies 342 Category Admit Card AAI Admit Card 2023 Date October 2023 AAI Exam Date 2023 14th, 15th, 21st and 23rd October 2023 Selection Process Online examination Application Verification / Computer Literacy Test/ Physical Measurement & Endurance Test/ Driving Test (as applicable for the post) Official Website https://aai.aero

How to Download AAI Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website with the helo of the following steps:

Step 1 Go to the official website of Airports Authority of India i.e. aai.aero

Step 2 Go to ‘Recruitment’ section.

Step 3 Now, go to the admit card link ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSISTANTS, SENIOR ASSISTANTS AND JUNIOR EXECUTIVES IN VARIOUS DISCIPLINES IN AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA ADVT. NO. 03/2023’.

Step 4:Enter the details and login

Step 5: Download AAI Call Letter and take the print out023.