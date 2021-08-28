AAI Recruitment 2021: 3 Days Left To Apply for Sr Assistant Posts @aai.aero, Salary Upto Rs. 1 Lakh

AAI is hiring 29 Senior Assistant. The candidates who have not applied for AAI AER Recruitment 2021 should submit their application before 31 August 2021

AAI Recruitment 2021: Excellent Opportunity for the candidates having a graduation degree and diploma as Airports Authority of India (AAI) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Assistant on its website - aai. aero. Applications are being invited from eligible and willing candidates through email to dpcrhqer@aai.aero. However, applications can also be sent by speed post to the DPC Cell, Department of HRM, Regional Headquarters (Eastern Region), Kolkata. Those who have not applied for AAI Sr Assistant Recruitment can apply much before the last date i.e. 31 August 2021.

A total of 29 vacancies are proposed to fill in the grade of Sr Assistant in various disciplines through Departmental examination in the Eastern Region. Out of total 14 vacancies are for Senior Assistant in Operations, 6 for Senior Assistant in Finance, and 9 for Senior Assistant in Electronics.

Talking about the educational qualification, the candidate who is interested in Operations should be a Graduate and also have a Diploma in Management. An LMV License would be preferred. For Senior Assistant (Finance), Graduation preferably B.Com with the computer training course of 03 to 06 month will be required while for Senior Assistant (Electronics) the candidates with Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication/Radio Engineering will be eligible. The age of the candidates should be up to 50 years as of 30 June 2021.

Applicants can check AAI AERO Salary below:

Senior Assistant in Operations – From Rs 36,000 to Rs 1,10,000 (approx)

Senior Assistant in Finance – From Rs 36,000 to Rs 1,10,000 (approx)

Senior Assistant in Electronics – From Rs 36,000 to Rs. 1,10,000 (approx)

They can candidate can check more details related to recruitment through the PDF Link below:

