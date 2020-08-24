AASL Transition Commander Recruitment 2020: 18 Vacancies Notified, No Exam, Apply Offline before 18 Sept

AASL Transition Commander Recruitment 2020: Airline Allied Services Limited (AASL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Transition Commander in Delhi/Kolkata/Bangalore/Hyderabad/Mumbai/Jaipur. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 18 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 18 September 2020

AASL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Transition Commander/Commander (P1)- 18 Posts

AASL Transition Commander Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates with 10+2 (with Physics & Maths) from a recognized Board/University.

Upper age limit for Transition Commander - 53 years

Upper Age Limit for P1 Commander - 55 years

(Upper Age Limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC Candidates. Ex-Serviceman will get relaxation as per government rules.)

AASL Transition Commander Recruitment 2020 Salary

Transition Commander - Rs 405000/- per month (On Joining); Rs 470000/- Salary per month on pro-rata basis

Commander- Rs. 470000/- (On Joining); Rs. 588000/-Salary per month on pro-rata basis

Commander-Rs. 470000/- (On Joining); Rs 683000/- Salary per month on pro-rata basis

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

AASL Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

After scrutiny of the applications, the candidates will have to appear in the Simulator Proficiency Assessment Check (SPAC) will be payable by the candidate. The selection would be done in phases as per the receipt of the applications.

How to apply for AASL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format by sending applications to the Alliance Air Alliance Bhawan Domestic Terminal -1, IGI Airport, New Delhi - 110037 latest by 18 September 2020.

AASL Recruitment 2020 Application Fee - Rs. 1500/-

