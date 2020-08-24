GMC Recruitment 2020 Across Gujarat: Applications invited for 70 Mine Sirdar and Junior Overman Posts, Apply @gmcltd.com by 10 Sept

GMC Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Mineral Research & Industrial Consultancy Society (GMC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Mine Sirdar and Junior Overman. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 September 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 10 September 2020
GMC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Mine Sirdar - 50 Posts
- Junior Overman - 20 Posts
GMC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Mine Sirdar - Candidate Should have Mine Sirdar/Overman/II Class Mine Manager Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Dhanbad.
- Junior Overman -Candidate Should have Overman/II Class Mine Manager Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Dhanbad.
GMC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit- Not more than 45 years
GMC Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- Mine Sirdar - Rs.20000/-
- Junior Overman - Rs. 38,000/-
How to apply for GMC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts by sending applications along with the documents to GMRICS@gmdcltd.com latest by 10 September 2020. Candidates are advised to check the notification PDFs for more details such as eligibility, selection and others.
