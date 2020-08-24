Study at Home
Search

GMC Recruitment 2020 Across Gujarat: Applications invited for 70 Mine Sirdar and Junior Overman Posts, Apply @gmcltd.com by 10 Sept

GMC Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Mineral Research & Industrial Consultancy Society (GMC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Mine Sirdar and Junior Overman. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 September 2020.

Aug 24, 2020 11:43 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
GMC Recruitment 2020
GMC Recruitment 2020

GMC Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Mineral Research & Industrial Consultancy Society (GMC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Mine Sirdar and Junior Overman. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 September 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 10 September 2020

GMC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Mine Sirdar - 50 Posts
  • Junior Overman - 20 Posts

GMC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Mine Sirdar - Candidate Should have Mine Sirdar/Overman/II Class Mine Manager Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Dhanbad.
  • Junior Overman -Candidate Should have Overman/II Class Mine Manager Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Dhanbad.

GMC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit- Not more than 45 years

GMC Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

  • Mine Sirdar - Rs.20000/-
  • Junior Overman - Rs. 38,000/-

Mine Sirdar

Junior Overman

Official Website

How to apply for GMC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts by sending applications along with the documents to GMRICS@gmdcltd.com latest by 10 September 2020. Candidates are advised to check the notification PDFs for more details such as eligibility, selection and others.

Latest Government Jobs:

Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 through SSC Direct Recruitment Exam: 1123 Vacancies Reserved for OBC out of 5846 Constable Posts, Apply Online by 7 September @ssc.nic.in

Indian Army TES 44 Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Out: Apply Online for 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES)-44 Commencing from Jan 2021 @joinindianarmy.nic.in, 90 Vacancies Notified

UPSC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 35 Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor, Research Officer & GDMO Posts @upsc.gov.in

NHM Satara Recruitment 2020: 552 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, Servant and Other Posts

OPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 210 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

 

 

FAQ

How can I apply for GMC Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts by sending applications along with the documents to GMRICS@gmdcltd.com latest by 10 September 2020.

What is the qualification required for GMC Junior Overman Recruitment 2020?

Candidate should have Overman/II Class Mine Manager Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Dhanbad.

What is the qualification required for GMC Mine Sirdar Recruitment 2020?

The candidate should have Mine Sirdar/Overman/II Class Mine Manager Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Dhanbad for GMC Mine Sirdar Recruitment 2020.

What is the last date for GMC Recruitment 2020?

The last date for applying on GMC Recruitment 2020 is 10 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released for GMC Recruitment 2020?

A total of 70 vacancies are released for Mine Sirdar and Junior Overman under Gujarat Mineral Research & Industrial Consultancy Society out of which 50 Vacancies are for Mine Sirdar and 20 are for Junior Overman.

Related Categories

Related Stories