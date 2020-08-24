GMC Recruitment 2020 Across Gujarat: Applications invited for 70 Mine Sirdar and Junior Overman Posts, Apply @gmcltd.com by 10 Sept

How can I apply for GMC Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts by sending applications along with the documents to GMRICS@gmdcltd.com latest by 10 September 2020.

What is the qualification required for GMC Junior Overman Recruitment 2020?

Candidate should have Overman/II Class Mine Manager Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Dhanbad.

What is the qualification required for GMC Mine Sirdar Recruitment 2020?

The candidate should have Mine Sirdar/Overman/II Class Mine Manager Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Dhanbad for GMC Mine Sirdar Recruitment 2020.

What is the last date for GMC Recruitment 2020?

The last date for applying on GMC Recruitment 2020 is 10 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released for GMC Recruitment 2020?

A total of 70 vacancies are released for Mine Sirdar and Junior Overman under Gujarat Mineral Research & Industrial Consultancy Society out of which 50 Vacancies are for Mine Sirdar and 20 are for Junior Overman.