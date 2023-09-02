Aditya L1, India’s first Solar Mission: Quiz for school students

Quiz on Aditya L1: This quiz based on India’s first solar mission, Aditya L1, is for school students to test their basic understanding of one of the important events of the month.

Quiz on Aditya L1 for school students: India is ready with yet another space mission, Aditya L1. As per ISRO’s recent announcement, the launch of this mission will take place on 2nd September 2023 at 11:50 AM (IST). With the launch of this mission, India will explore the parts of space it hasn’t touched upon before.

Being informed about events like these is important for citizens of our nation, especially students. Since they are the future pillars of our nation, this is the right time for them to get motivated, stay updated, and ensure that our country achieves greater heights in the coming years. To test the knowledge of students on one of the most important events of the year, Aditya L1, take the quiz presented below.

Quiz on Aditya L1 for School Students

1. What type of mission is Aditya L1?

a. Lunar mission

b. Solar mission

c. Mars mission

d. Stars mission

2. From which space center will Aditya L1 be launched?

a. Satish Dhawan Space Center

b. ISRO

c. NASA’s space station

d. Vikram Sarabhai Space Center

3. What is the primary objective of Aditya L1?

a. To study the lunar surface

b. To study the outer atmospheric layer of the sun

c. To study the presence of water on moon

d. To study the radiations of the sun

4. How much time will the mission take to complete?

a. 1.5 months

b. 2.5 months

c. 40 days

d. 4 months

5. What is the budget of Aditya L1?

a. Approx. 600 Crores

b. 357 Crores

c. 1000 Crores

d. Approx. 400 Crores

6. What does L1 in Aditya L1 stand for?

a. Indication that this is the first solar mission for India

b. Indication that this is the first half/leg of the mission

c. Destination where the spacecraft will be placed for observing the sun

d. Has something to do with the name of the rocket

7. What type of launch vehicle is used in the mission?

a. Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)

b. Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)

c. Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)

d. GSLV MK-III

8. Who is the man behind Aditya L1?

a. S.Somnath

b. Ritu Kridhal

c. Dr Sankarasubramanian K

d. Vikram Sarabhai

9. How many payloads will the rocket carry?

a. 6

b. 2

c. 3

d. 7

10. At what distance will the rocket stay in the Sun-Earth system, to observe the moon?

a. 1.5 Km from the earth’s orbit

b. 1.5 Km from Sun

c. 2.5 Km from earth’s orbit

d. 2.5 Km from Sun

Answer key

Question Number Answer Option 1 B 2 A 3 B 4 D 5 D 6 C 7 A 8 C 9 D 10 A

