AESRB Assam Recruitment 2023: 294 Assistant Professor, Lecturer and Senior Instructor. Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board has announced the AESRB Assam Recruitment 2023 for 294 posts of Assistant Professor, Lecturer and Senior Instructor.. Candidates can apply online from the official recruitment website of AESRB Assam i.e., aesrb.in For more information on how to apply for the AESRB Assam Assistant Professor, Lecturer and Senior Instructor Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

The application process will start from 21st February 2023 and the last date for submission of application forms is 13th March 2023. As many as 294 vacancies have been announced for different posts such as Lecturer (Technical), Assistant Professor (Non-Technical), Lecturer (Non-Technical), Senior Instructor and Assistant Professor (Technical).

The Board has not yet released the detailed eligibility criteria as per the different posts announced by AESRB Assam. Age limit and other details will be released by the board soon.

We have shared a step by step process to apply for the AESRB Lecturer Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the AESRB Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the direct link given in the article below.

AESRB Recruitment 2023

AESRB Assam Recruitment 2023 Notification 2023 Overview

AESRB Assam Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board Posts Name Assistant Professor, Lecturer and Senior Instructor Total Vacancies To be announced Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins 21st February 2023 Last Date to Apply 13th March 2023 Selection process Computer Based Examination, Personality Test and Medical Examination

AESRB Assam Assistant Professor, Lecturer and Senior Instructor Recruitment 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the AESRB Assam Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under AESRB Assam Recruitment 2023. Download the official notification of AESRB Assam Assistant Professor, Lecturer and Senior Instructor Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Download PDF: AESRB Assam Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

AESRB Assam Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

AESRB Assam Recruitment Notification 2023 Important Dates

AESRB Assam Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Short Notification Out 16th February 2023 Online Application Begins 21st February 2023 Last Date to Apply 13th March 2023 Exam Date To be announced

AESRB Assam Recruitment Notification 2023 Apply Online & Fees

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and Filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details will be released by the AESRB later in a detailed notification.

Candidates can apply online once the application link is available. To apply for AESRB Assam Recruitment 2023 applicants must stay tuned with the official website of AESRB i.e., aesrb.in

AESRB Assam Recruitment 2023 Details

As many as 294 vacancies have been announced for different posts such as Lecturer (Technical), Assistant Professor (Non-Technical), Lecturer (Non-Technical), Senior Instructor and Assistant Professor (Technical). The number of vacancies announced for AESRB Assam Recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

AESRB Assam Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Post Number of Vacancies Lecturer (Technical) 80 Assistant Professor (Non-Technical) 46 Lecturer (Non-Technical) 57 Senior Instructor 50 Assistant Professor (Technical) 61

AESRB Assam Notification 2023 Eligibility

The AESRB Assistant Professor, Lecturer & Other Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria will be released by the Board on its official website once the detailed notification will be issued Candidates can check below the highlights of AESRB Assam Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

AESRB Assam Recruitment Notification 2023 Age Limit:

The AESRB will release the age limit soon for the Assam Assistant Professor, Lecturer and Senior Instructor Recruitment. Age relaxation shall be applicable as per government guidelines.

AESRB Assam Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

The AESRB Assam Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification will release the minimum educational requirement for the AESRB Recruitment 2023 on its official website. The Board will release the AESRB Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification information along with the detailed official notification.

Candidates applying for Assistant Professor, Lecturer & Other Recruitment must note that the last date to apply for AESRB Assam recruitment 2023 as per AESRB Assam Assistant Professor, Lecturer and Senior Instructor Recruitment Notification is 13th March 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.