AFCAT 2022: Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test Score can be the key

Your score in the Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test section will be the key differentiator in AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam.

Wishing a very good luck for the AFCAT -1 starting from tomorrow. But the lady luck alone cannot decide your result. In fact, your result in the AFCAT will depend largely on your strategy, composure and focus on those 2 hours in the exam hall.

I am sure, this time cut off will be less than that of AFCAT (1) 2021 or even AFCAT (2) 2021: For simple reason, that this time the number of vacancies is significantly higher. Therefore, an intelligent exam taking strategy will be very handy to clear the cut off and get the opportunity to see your name in the coveted PDF of the AF-SSB call getters in March.

I always emphasize that for AFCAT, GK and Vocabulary plays a big role. But it may at times pose a risk as there is always a chance that the questions from these two areas are out of your prepared zone. But the same is not the case with Maths, Reasoning and RC/Grammar. There, you will be able to do something even if you get a difficult paper. All you need is to rely on basics and apply your intelligence. Here, in this article, I will write how you can plan your strategy of one such area which has very high weightage this time.

Note that Test of Reasoning (LR) has maximum number of questions and hence its weightage cannot be over emphasised. It is not possible to learn new things at this time. All you need to do in the next 24-48 hours is to brush up the typical AFCAT level LR questions.

I have kept an eye on every AFCAT/CDS exam since last 8-9 years. In that I have noticed that AFCAT prefers to test your Reasoning skill on a few limited areas unlike other exams such as Banking, Railway or SSC/UPSC.

Given below is the list that show the probable areas from which we can expect questions:

Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

Sl No Topics QuestionsType Remarks 1 Series-1 Basic Concepts

Number Series

How to Find the Sequence or Pattern in a Series?

Series Completion and Missing number. High probability of getting a question from this area. 2 Series-2 Alphabetical Series

How to Find the Pattern in a Letter Series?

Series Completion High probability of getting a question from this area. 3 Blood Relation Blood Relation-Terms to be Known

Method to Solve Questions Based on Blood Relation

Types of Blood Relation Questions Moderate probability of getting a question from this area. 4 Spatial Reasoning (Visual Reasoning)-1 1. Series Based Questions 2. Analogy Based Questions 3. Paper Folding 4. Grouping and pattern 5. Rotated blocks 6. Hidden Figures 7. Completion of Figure Matrix 8. Odd One Out 9. Mirror & Water Image Very high probability of getting a question from this area. 5 Decision making Basic Concepts Decision making based on given information Deriving Conclusions from Statements or Passage Moderate to low probability of getting a question from this area. 6 Coding Decoding-1 Number Relationship How to Find the Pattern in a in series of numbers Moderate probability of getting a question from this area. 7. Coding Decoding-2 Alphabet & Number Relationship How to Find the Pattern in a word or in series of words? Decoding of a new language into a known language Moderate probability of getting a question from this area. 8 Syllogism and Venn Diagram Basic Concepts Venn Diagram Venn Diagram Representation Set Theory Based Venn Diagram High probability of getting a question from this area. 9 Verbal Reasoning Statement Conclusion, Assumption, Strong and Weak Argument etc Moderate to low probability of getting a question from this area. In AFCAT these types of questions are not very common. 10 Calendar Basic Concepts, Odd Days, Leap Year, Ordinary Year, odd days in a century Moderate probability of getting a question from this area. 11 Clock Basic Concepts Minute Hand and Hour Hand Hour Spaces and Minute Spaces Minutes Gained by Minute Hand Some Important Facts Clock runs Fast or Slow Problems on Incorrect Clocks Moderate probability of getting a question from this area. 12 Arrangement-1 Seating Arrangement- Linear/Semi-circular Seating Arrangement- circular Scheduling in Classes, sports/games, and others based on choices and limitations High probability of getting a question from this area. 13 Data Sufficiency-1 Variations in Data Sufficiency Problems Directions for Solving Data Sufficiency Questions Approach to Solve Data Sufficiency Problems Low probability of getting a question from this area. 14 Cubes and Dices Basic Concepts, Painted Cubes, Dices Moderate probability of getting a question from this area.

Let’s hope you have a field day starting from 12 Feb to 14 Feb and have a broad smile while celebrating Valentine’s day.

Always remember success tastes good only if you make effort to achieve it.

Best of luck!