JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

AFCAT 2022: Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test Score can be the key

Your score in the Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test section will be the key differentiator in AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam.

Created On: Feb 11, 2022 15:15 IST
AFCAT 2022 Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test Score can be the key
AFCAT 2022 Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test Score can be the key

Wishing a very good luck for the AFCAT -1 starting from tomorrow. But the lady luck alone cannot decide your result. In fact, your result in the AFCAT will depend largely on your strategy, composure and focus on those 2 hours in the exam hall.
I am sure, this time cut off will be less than that of AFCAT (1) 2021 or even AFCAT (2) 2021: For simple reason, that this time the number of vacancies is significantly higher. Therefore, an intelligent exam taking strategy will be very handy to clear the cut off and get the opportunity to see your name in the coveted PDF of the AF-SSB call getters in March.

I always emphasize that for AFCAT, GK and Vocabulary plays a big role. But it may at times pose a risk as there is always a chance that the questions from these two areas are out of your prepared zone. But the same is not the case with Maths, Reasoning and RC/Grammar. There, you will be able to do something even if you get a difficult paper. All you need is to rely on basics and apply your intelligence.  Here, in this article, I will write how you can plan your strategy of one such area which has very high weightage this time.
Note that Test of Reasoning (LR) has maximum number of questions and hence its weightage cannot be over emphasised. It is not possible to learn new things at this time. All you need to do in the next 24-48 hours is to brush up the typical AFCAT level LR questions.
I have kept an eye on every AFCAT/CDS exam since last 8-9 years. In that I have noticed that AFCAT prefers to test your Reasoning skill on a few limited areas unlike other exams such as Banking, Railway or SSC/UPSC.

AFCAT 2022 Exam Updates
Check AFCAT 2022 Recruitment Updates
Check AFCAT 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
Get AFCAT 2022 Free Study Material
Download AFCAT Previous Year Papers
Check AFCAT AFSB Interview Selection Process 2022
Check AFCAT 2022 Exam Important Topics & Questions

Given below is the list that show the probable areas from which we can expect questions:

Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

Sl No

Topics

QuestionsType

Remarks

1

Series-1

Basic Concepts
Number Series 
How to Find the Sequence or Pattern in a Series?
Series Completion and Missing number.

High probability of getting a question from this area.

2

Series-2

Alphabetical Series
How to Find the Pattern in a Letter Series?
Series Completion

High probability of getting a question from this area.

3

Blood Relation

Blood Relation-Terms to be Known
Method to Solve Questions Based on Blood Relation
Types of Blood Relation Questions

Moderate probability of getting a question from this area.

4

Spatial Reasoning (Visual Reasoning)-1

1.         Series Based Questions

2.         Analogy Based Questions

3.         Paper Folding

4.         Grouping and pattern

5.         Rotated blocks 

6.         Hidden Figures 

7.         Completion of Figure Matrix 

8.         Odd One Out

9.         Mirror & Water Image

Very high probability of getting a question from this area.

5

Decision making

Basic Concepts

Decision making based on given information

Deriving Conclusions from Statements or Passage

Moderate to low probability of getting a question from this area.

6

Coding Decoding-1

Number Relationship

How to Find the Pattern in a in series of numbers

Moderate probability of getting a question from this area.

7. 

Coding Decoding-2

Alphabet & Number Relationship

How to Find the Pattern in a word or in series of words?

Decoding of a new language into a known language

Moderate probability of getting a question from this area.

8

Syllogism and Venn Diagram

Basic Concepts

Venn Diagram

Venn Diagram Representation

Set Theory Based Venn Diagram

High probability of getting a question from this area.

9

Verbal Reasoning

Statement Conclusion, Assumption, Strong and Weak Argument etc

Moderate to low probability of getting a question from this area. In AFCAT these types of questions are not very common.

10

Calendar

Basic Concepts, Odd Days, Leap Year, Ordinary Year,  odd days in a century

Moderate probability of getting a question from this area.

11

Clock

Basic Concepts

Minute Hand and Hour Hand

Hour Spaces and Minute Spaces

Minutes Gained by Minute Hand

Some Important Facts

Clock runs Fast or Slow

Problems on Incorrect Clocks

Moderate probability of getting a question from this area.

12

Arrangement-1

Seating Arrangement- Linear/Semi-circular 

Seating Arrangement- circular 

Scheduling in Classes, sports/games, and others based on choices and limitations

High probability of getting a question from this area.

13

Data Sufficiency-1

Variations in Data Sufficiency Problems

Directions for Solving Data Sufficiency Questions

Approach to Solve Data Sufficiency Problems

Low probability of getting a question from this area.

14

Cubes and Dices

Basic Concepts, Painted Cubes, Dices

Moderate probability of getting a question from this area.

Let’s hope you have a field day starting from 12 Feb to 14 Feb and have a broad smile while celebrating Valentine’s day.

Always remember success tastes good only if you make effort to achieve it.

Best of luck!

About The Expert

Falguni Goswami is the founder of CareerBandhu Education. He is a renowned career counselor and an Ex-Indian Air Force veteran with 30+ years of experience as senior faculty in coaching institutes like T.I.M.E and Career Launcher.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.