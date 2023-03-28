AIASL Recruitment 2023 For 145 Handyman  & Other Posts@aiasl.in: Check Eligibility  

AIASL has invited online applications for the 145 Handyman & Other Posts on its official website. Check AIASL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here

AIASL Recruitment 2023 Notification : Air India Airport Services Limited (AIASL) has invited online applications for a total 145 various posts including Handyman, Ramp Service Executive and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview for these posts scheduled from 03-07 April 2023.

Candidates with requisite eligibility including Graduate/3 –years Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/ Production / Electronics/ Automobile recognized by

the State Government/SSC /10th Standard Pass with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Candidates applying for these posts will have to appear in accordance with the post wise schedule 03-07 April 2023 at the venue -Hotel Adi Plot no:05,Near Indian Oil Petrol

Pump Airport Road Nagpur 440025.

Notification Details AIASL Recruitment 2023:

Ref No: AIASL/05-03/962

Important Date AIASL Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Post-Date for Interview

Duty Officer/Jr. Officer - Passenger /Jr. Officer-Technical: 03rd April, 2023

Customer Service Executive: 04th April, 2023

Ramp Service Executive/Utility Agent Cum Ramp Driver: 05th April, 2023

Handyman: 06th & 07th April, 2023

Vacancy Details AIASL Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Duty Officer-04

Jr. Officer - Passenger-01

Jr. Officer-Technical-02

Customer Service Executive-16

Ramp Service Executive-18

Utility Agent Cum Ramp Driver-06

Handyman-98

Eligibility Criteria AIASL Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Educational Qualification

Duty Officer-Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 12 years’ experience, out of which at least 04 years must be in a managerial or supervisory capacity in Passenger and ramp/cargo handling functions with an Airline or Airport Operator or BCAS approved Ground Handler appointed by any Airport Operator at any airport or in combination thereof.

Jr. Officer - Passenger-Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 09 years experience, in any of the area or combination thereof, of fares,

reservations, ticketing, computerized passenger check-in / cargo handling. Or

Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with M.B.A. or equivalent in any discipline (2-years full time course or 3-years part time course) from a recognized university with 06 years aviation experience in any of the area or combination thereof, of fares, reservations, ticketing, computerized passenger check-in/ cargo handling

Jr. Officer-Technical-Full time Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical / Automobile / Production / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized university.

Must be in possession of LMV. Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) Valid Driving

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How To Download: AIASL Recruitment 2023 Notification Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Walk-In Interview Recruitment Exercise at Nagpur Airport ' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the AIASL Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download AIASL Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

AIASL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply AIASL Recruitment 2023 Notification :

All eligible and interested candidates with the eligibility criteria can appear for walk-in-interview to the venue on the date and time specified in the notification in accordance with the posts from 03 to 07 April 2023.