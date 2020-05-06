AICTE Free E-Learning Courses launched for UPSC/IBPS/GATE Exams: Online Registration till 15 May; Get Details

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched 49 free e-learning courses for exam preparations government and corporate jobs like UPSC, IBPS, GATE, UGC NET, Bank exams, Digital Marketing, Engineering exams and so much more. Students who are interested to enroll for such courses can register for the same till May 15, 2020. Different companies are conducting these AICTE Free Courses Online for helping the candidates Study @home during Coronavirus crisis. In this article, we have shared below the details of all the 49 free courses along with the details of key recruitment exams. Candidates should check below the registration process and courses details in order to pursue the desired course for free.
In order to enroll for a particular free course, candidates or students need to click on the respective course at free.aicte-india.org website, check details like description, requirements and about the company. Once you get to know that you are eligible to apply for the respective course and you have the required infrastructure, you can go on to register for the course without any difficulty.
So, let's first have a look at the registration process below before scrolling down to get the details of the AICTE free courses:
Last Date of Registration for Free Courses: 15 May 2020
Registration Process for AICTE Free Courses
Have a look at the step-wise process to register online for the free courses offered by the AICTE to get recruitment in the desired government or corporate job:
Step 1: Visit the official website free.aicte-india.org
Step 2: Click on the respective course you want to enroll for such as 'Introduction to Banking' or 'Introduction to UPSC' or 'GATE Exam Preparation' or 'Digital Marketing' and many such others
Step 3: Go through the details such as Course Description, Requirements, Company's details
Step 4: Click on 'Learn for Free' or 'Learn @1' against the mentioned course
Step 5: Enter all the required details mentioned on the registration form
Step 6: Save the confirmation page
Once you complete the registration process, you will start getting the details of the course on your registered e-mail ID or phone number.
Details of Major AICTE Free Courses
|
Course Name
|
Conducting Company Name
|
Registration Link
|
Introduction to Banking
|
Career Launcher Group
|
Introduction to UPSC
|
Career Launcher Group
|
GATE Exam Preparation
|
Career Launcher Group
|
Digital Marketing
|
Globsyn Knowledge Foundation
|
On-line Engineering Teaching Resources
|
National Instruments
-The courses will enable candidates in boosting their preparation for jobs in sectors like banking, Civil Services, corporate, IT and others.
-There are courses that help candidates improve their communication skills in English language, work on personality, and enable them to build job interview confidence.
-For Gate exam preparation course, there are over 100 video lessons on all major topics of each field of engineering.
-The "Introduction to UPSC" course makes the candidates learn the basic concepts of NCERT Books required to appear for Prelims or Mains exam.
List of all 49 AICTE Free E-Learning Courses
|
Product Name
|
URL of Product
|
ProTeen
|
Diploma in Machine Learning with R studio
|
http://free.aicte-india.org/machine-learning-with-Rstudio.php
|
Machine Learning using Python
|
http://free.aicte-india.org/machine-learning-using-python.php
|
Data Analytics using R
|
IAAA: Certified Software Testing Professional - Functional Testing
|
IAAA: Certified Agile Scrum Associate
|
LEAP: Learning Excellence & Progression
|
http://free.aicte-india.org/learning-excellence-and- progression.php
|
Big Data 101
|
R Programming
|
Java Programming
|
Data Science for Beginners/Python for Data Science
|
Programming Work Bench
|
Digital Marketing
|
MATLAB Onramp
|
Machine Learning Onramp
|
Deep Learning Onramp
|
AI/ML Internship
|
Ekeeda
|
EnggOnline
|
Integrated Educational & Learning Program
|
http://free.aicte-india.org/Integrated-Educational-and-
|
GUVI
|
Certified Full Stack Engineer
|
Mechanical Engineering Essentials Program
|
http://free.aicte-india.org/Mechanical-Engineering-Essentials- Program.php
|
Performance Management & Competency Mapping
|
http://free.aicte-india.org/performance-management- competency-mapping.php
|
Financial Management
|
Online Internship in Financial Analysis Basics
|
http://free.aicte-india.org/online-internship-in-financial-
|
Online Internship in Investment Analysis Skills
|
Great Learning Academy
|
MTC E- learning management system
|
http://free.aicte-india.org/MTCE-learning-management- system.php
|
Edulib
|
TickTalkTo
|
Study Skills Package
|
Courses for Communication Skills and Interview Preparation
|
http://free.aicte-india.org/communication-skills-and-interview- preparation.php
|
Virtual Robotics Toolkit (VRT)
|
CAD using Autodesk Inventor
|
Xcelerator
|
Statistics 101
|
Quanser's Experience Controls App
|
http://free.aicte-india.org/quansers-experience-controls-
|
Structural and Foundation Analysis
|
http://free.aicte-india.org/structural-and-foundation-
|
Non-Scholastic Aptitude Test
|
http://free.aicte-india.org/Non-Scholastic-Aptitude-Test.php
|
PracCamp
|
GATE Exam Preparation
|
Introduction to Banking
|
Introduction to UPSC (NCERT Product)
|
NI Online Training Resources
|
http://free.aicte-india.org/NI-Online-Training-Resources.php
|
NI Badge Program
|
On-line Engineering Teaching Resources
|
http://free.aicte-india.org/On-line-Engineering-Teaching-
|
Ultra-concurrent Remote laboratory
|
http://free.aicte-india.org/Ultra-concurrent-Remote-
|
Emona Remote Lab Experiments in Electronics & Telecommunications
|
http://free.aicte-india.org/Emona-Remote-Lab-Experiments-in- Electronics-and-Telecommunications.php
