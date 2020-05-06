AICTE Free E-Learning Courses launched for UPSC/IBPS/GATE Exams: Online Registration till 15 May; Get Details

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched 49 free e-learning courses for exam preparations government and corporate jobs like UPSC, IBPS, GATE, UGC NET, Bank exams, Digital Marketing, Engineering exams and so much more. Students who are interested to enroll for such courses can register for the same till May 15, 2020. Different companies are conducting these AICTE Free Courses Online for helping the candidates Study @home during Coronavirus crisis. In this article, we have shared below the details of all the 49 free courses along with the details of key recruitment exams. Candidates should check below the registration process and courses details in order to pursue the desired course for free.

In order to enroll for a particular free course, candidates or students need to click on the respective course at free.aicte-india.org website, check details like description, requirements and about the company. Once you get to know that you are eligible to apply for the respective course and you have the required infrastructure, you can go on to register for the course without any difficulty.

So, let's first have a look at the registration process below before scrolling down to get the details of the AICTE free courses:

Last Date of Registration for Free Courses: 15 May 2020

Registration Process for AICTE Free Courses

Have a look at the step-wise process to register online for the free courses offered by the AICTE to get recruitment in the desired government or corporate job:

Step 1: Visit the official website free.aicte-india.org

Step 2: Click on the respective course you want to enroll for such as 'Introduction to Banking' or 'Introduction to UPSC' or 'GATE Exam Preparation' or 'Digital Marketing' and many such others

Step 3: Go through the details such as Course Description, Requirements, Company's details

Step 4: Click on 'Learn for Free' or 'Learn @1' against the mentioned course

Step 5: Enter all the required details mentioned on the registration form

Step 6: Save the confirmation page

Once you complete the registration process, you will start getting the details of the course on your registered e-mail ID or phone number.

Details of Major AICTE Free Courses

Course Name Conducting Company Name Registration Link Introduction to Banking Career Launcher Group Click Here Introduction to UPSC Career Launcher Group Click Here GATE Exam Preparation Career Launcher Group Click Here Digital Marketing Globsyn Knowledge Foundation Click Here On-line Engineering Teaching Resources National Instruments Click Here

-The courses will enable candidates in boosting their preparation for jobs in sectors like banking, Civil Services, corporate, IT and others.

-There are courses that help candidates improve their communication skills in English language, work on personality, and enable them to build job interview confidence.

-For Gate exam preparation course, there are over 100 video lessons on all major topics of each field of engineering.

-The "Introduction to UPSC" course makes the candidates learn the basic concepts of NCERT Books required to appear for Prelims or Mains exam.

List of all 49 AICTE Free E-Learning Courses

Product Name URL of Product ProTeen http://free.aicte-india.org/proteen.php Diploma in Machine Learning with R studio http://free.aicte-india.org/machine-learning-with-Rstudio.php Machine Learning using Python http://free.aicte-india.org/machine-learning-using-python.php Data Analytics using R http://free.aicte-india.org/data-analytics-using-R.php IAAA: Certified Software Testing Professional - Functional Testing http://free.aicte-india.org/functional-testing.php IAAA: Certified Agile Scrum Associate http://free.aicte-india.org/agile-scrum-associate.php LEAP: Learning Excellence & Progression http://free.aicte-india.org/learning-excellence-and- progression.php Big Data 101 http://free.aicte-india.org/BigData101.php R Programming http://free.aicte-india.org/R-Programming.php Java Programming http://free.aicte-india.org/Java-Programming.php Data Science for Beginners/Python for Data Science http://free.aicte-india.org/Data-Science-for-Beginners.php Programming Work Bench http://free.aicte-india.org/Programming-Work-Bench.php Digital Marketing http://free.aicte-india.org/digital-marketing.php MATLAB Onramp http://free.aicte-india.org/MATLAB-Onramp.php Machine Learning Onramp http://free.aicte-india.org/Machine-Learning-Onramp.php Deep Learning Onramp http://free.aicte-india.org/Deep-Learning-Onramp.php AI/ML Internship http://free.aicte-india.org/AI-ML-Internship.php Ekeeda http://free.aicte-india.org/Ekeeda.php EnggOnline http://free.aicte-india.org/EnggOnline.php Integrated Educational & Learning Program http://free.aicte-india.org/Integrated-Educational-and- Learning-Program.php GUVI http://free.aicte-india.org/GUVI.php Certified Full Stack Engineer http://free.aicte-india.org/CFSE.php Mechanical Engineering Essentials Program http://free.aicte-india.org/Mechanical-Engineering-Essentials- Program.php Performance Management & Competency Mapping http://free.aicte-india.org/performance-management- competency-mapping.php Financial Management http://free.aicte-india.org/Financial-Management.php Online Internship in Financial Analysis Basics http://free.aicte-india.org/online-internship-in-financial- analysis-basics.php Online Internship in Investment Analysis Skills http://free.aicte-india.org/investment-analysis-skills.php Great Learning Academy http://free.aicte-india.org/great-learning-academy.php MTC E- learning management system http://free.aicte-india.org/MTCE-learning-management- system.php Edulib http://free.aicte-india.org/Edulib.php TickTalkTo http://free.aicte-india.org/ticktalkto.php Study Skills Package http://free.aicte-india.org/study-skills-package.php# Courses for Communication Skills and Interview Preparation http://free.aicte-india.org/communication-skills-and-interview- preparation.php Virtual Robotics Toolkit (VRT) http://free.aicte-india.org/virtual-robotics-toolkit.php CAD using Autodesk Inventor http://free.aicte-india.org/autodesk-inventor.php Xcelerator http://free.aicte-india.org/xcelerator.php Statistics 101 http://free.aicte-india.org/Statistics101.php Quanser's Experience Controls App http://free.aicte-india.org/quansers-experience-controls- app.php Structural and Foundation Analysis http://free.aicte-india.org/structural-and-foundation- analysis.php Non-Scholastic Aptitude Test http://free.aicte-india.org/Non-Scholastic-Aptitude-Test.php PracCamp http://free.aicte-india.org/PracCamp.php GATE Exam Preparation http://free.aicte-india.org/GATE-Exam-Preparation.php Introduction to Banking http://free.aicte-india.org/Introduction-to-Banking.php Introduction to UPSC (NCERT Product) http://free.aicte-india.org/Introduction-to-UPSC.php NI Online Training Resources http://free.aicte-india.org/NI-Online-Training-Resources.php NI Badge Program http://free.aicte-india.org/NI-Badge-Program.php On-line Engineering Teaching Resources http://free.aicte-india.org/On-line-Engineering-Teaching- Resources.php Ultra-concurrent Remote laboratory http://free.aicte-india.org/Ultra-concurrent-Remote- laboratory.php Emona Remote Lab Experiments in Electronics & Telecommunications http://free.aicte-india.org/Emona-Remote-Lab-Experiments-in- Electronics-and-Telecommunications.php

