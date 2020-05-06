Study at Home
AICTE Free E-Learning Courses launched for UPSC/IBPS/GATE Exams: Online Registration till 15 May; Get Details

AICTE Free E-Learning Courses launched @free.aicte-india.org for UPSC/IBPS/GATE/UGC NET/Engineering Exam Preparation online. These online courses will be available free of cost if candidates register by 15 May 2020. Get all details here.

May 6, 2020 16:36 IST
AICTE Free E-Learning Courses
All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched 49 free e-learning courses for exam preparations government and corporate jobs like UPSC, IBPS, GATE, UGC NET, Bank exams, Digital Marketing, Engineering exams and so much more. Students who are interested to enroll for such courses can register for the same till May 15, 2020. Different companies are conducting these AICTE Free Courses Online for helping the candidates Study @home during Coronavirus crisis. In this article, we have shared below the details of all the 49 free courses along with the details of key recruitment exams. Candidates should check below the registration process and courses details in order to pursue the desired course for free.

In order to enroll for a particular free course, candidates or students need to click on the respective course at free.aicte-india.org website, check details like description, requirements and about the company. Once you get to know that you are eligible to apply for the respective course and you have the required infrastructure, you can go on to register for the course without any difficulty.  

So, let's first have a look at the registration process below before scrolling down to get the details of the AICTE free courses:

Last Date of Registration for Free Courses: 15 May 2020

Registration Process for AICTE Free Courses

Have a look at the step-wise process to register online for the free courses offered by the AICTE to get recruitment in the desired government or corporate job:

Step 1: Visit the official website free.aicte-india.org

Step 2: Click on the respective course you want to enroll for such as 'Introduction to Banking' or 'Introduction to UPSC' or 'GATE Exam Preparation' or 'Digital Marketing' and many such others

Step 3: Go through the details such as Course Description, Requirements, Company's details

Step 4: Click on 'Learn for Free' or 'Learn @1' against the mentioned course

Step 5: Enter all the required details mentioned on the registration form

Step 6: Save the confirmation page

Once you complete the registration process, you will start getting the details of the course on your registered e-mail ID or phone number.

Details of Major AICTE Free Courses

Course Name

Conducting Company Name

Registration Link

Introduction to Banking

Career Launcher Group

Click Here

Introduction to UPSC

Career Launcher Group

Click Here

GATE Exam Preparation

Career Launcher Group

Click Here

Digital Marketing

Globsyn Knowledge Foundation

Click Here

On-line Engineering Teaching Resources

National Instruments

Click Here

-The courses will enable candidates in boosting their preparation for jobs in sectors like banking, Civil Services, corporate, IT and others.

-There are courses that help candidates improve their communication skills in English language, work on personality, and enable them to build job interview confidence.

-For Gate exam preparation course, there are over 100 video lessons on all major topics of each field of engineering.

-The "Introduction to UPSC" course makes the candidates learn the basic concepts of NCERT Books required to appear for Prelims or Mains exam.

List of all 49 AICTE Free E-Learning Courses

Product Name

URL of Product

ProTeen

http://free.aicte-india.org/proteen.php

Diploma in Machine Learning with R studio

http://free.aicte-india.org/machine-learning-with-Rstudio.php

Machine Learning using Python

http://free.aicte-india.org/machine-learning-using-python.php

Data Analytics using R

http://free.aicte-india.org/data-analytics-using-R.php

IAAA: Certified Software Testing Professional - Functional Testing

http://free.aicte-india.org/functional-testing.php

IAAA: Certified Agile Scrum Associate

http://free.aicte-india.org/agile-scrum-associate.php

LEAP: Learning Excellence & Progression

http://free.aicte-india.org/learning-excellence-and- progression.php

Big Data 101

http://free.aicte-india.org/BigData101.php

R Programming

http://free.aicte-india.org/R-Programming.php

Java Programming

http://free.aicte-india.org/Java-Programming.php

Data Science for Beginners/Python for Data Science

http://free.aicte-india.org/Data-Science-for-Beginners.php

Programming Work Bench

http://free.aicte-india.org/Programming-Work-Bench.php

Digital Marketing

http://free.aicte-india.org/digital-marketing.php

MATLAB Onramp

http://free.aicte-india.org/MATLAB-Onramp.php

Machine Learning Onramp

http://free.aicte-india.org/Machine-Learning-Onramp.php

Deep Learning Onramp

http://free.aicte-india.org/Deep-Learning-Onramp.php

AI/ML Internship

http://free.aicte-india.org/AI-ML-Internship.php

Ekeeda

http://free.aicte-india.org/Ekeeda.php

EnggOnline

http://free.aicte-india.org/EnggOnline.php

Integrated Educational & Learning Program

http://free.aicte-india.org/Integrated-Educational-and-

Learning-Program.php

GUVI

http://free.aicte-india.org/GUVI.php

Certified Full Stack Engineer

http://free.aicte-india.org/CFSE.php

Mechanical Engineering Essentials Program

http://free.aicte-india.org/Mechanical-Engineering-Essentials- Program.php

Performance Management & Competency Mapping

http://free.aicte-india.org/performance-management- competency-mapping.php

Financial Management

http://free.aicte-india.org/Financial-Management.php

Online Internship in Financial Analysis Basics

http://free.aicte-india.org/online-internship-in-financial-

analysis-basics.php

Online Internship in Investment Analysis Skills

http://free.aicte-india.org/investment-analysis-skills.php

Great Learning Academy

http://free.aicte-india.org/great-learning-academy.php

MTC E- learning management system

http://free.aicte-india.org/MTCE-learning-management- system.php

Edulib

http://free.aicte-india.org/Edulib.php

TickTalkTo

http://free.aicte-india.org/ticktalkto.php

Study Skills Package

http://free.aicte-india.org/study-skills-package.php#

Courses for Communication Skills and Interview Preparation

http://free.aicte-india.org/communication-skills-and-interview- preparation.php

Virtual Robotics Toolkit (VRT)

http://free.aicte-india.org/virtual-robotics-toolkit.php

CAD using Autodesk Inventor

http://free.aicte-india.org/autodesk-inventor.php

Xcelerator

http://free.aicte-india.org/xcelerator.php

Statistics 101

http://free.aicte-india.org/Statistics101.php

Quanser's Experience Controls App

http://free.aicte-india.org/quansers-experience-controls-

app.php

Structural and Foundation Analysis

http://free.aicte-india.org/structural-and-foundation-

analysis.php

Non-Scholastic Aptitude Test

http://free.aicte-india.org/Non-Scholastic-Aptitude-Test.php

PracCamp

http://free.aicte-india.org/PracCamp.php

GATE Exam Preparation

http://free.aicte-india.org/GATE-Exam-Preparation.php

Introduction to Banking

http://free.aicte-india.org/Introduction-to-Banking.php

Introduction to UPSC (NCERT Product)

http://free.aicte-india.org/Introduction-to-UPSC.php

NI Online Training Resources

http://free.aicte-india.org/NI-Online-Training-Resources.php

NI Badge Program

http://free.aicte-india.org/NI-Badge-Program.php

On-line Engineering Teaching Resources

http://free.aicte-india.org/On-line-Engineering-Teaching-

Resources.php

Ultra-concurrent Remote laboratory

http://free.aicte-india.org/Ultra-concurrent-Remote-

laboratory.php

Emona Remote Lab Experiments in Electronics & Telecommunications

http://free.aicte-india.org/Emona-Remote-Lab-Experiments-in- Electronics-and-Telecommunications.php

Watch this space for more updates on AICTE Free Courses.

