AIIMS Bhopal Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download Group C Call Letter at aiimsbhopal.edu.in

AIIMS Bhopal Admit Card 2023 has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Science at aiimsbhopal.edu.in: Check the direct link to download the AIIMS Group C Call Letter, steps to download and other details here.

AIIMS Bhopal Admit Card 2023: AIIMS Bhopal (All India Institute of Medical Science) released the admit card for the exam conducted for Group C Posts. Candidates who applied for the Social Worker, Office/Stores Attendant (Multitasking), LDC, Steno, Driver, Junior Warden (House Keeper), Dissection Hall Attendants, UDC, DEO, Jr Scale Steno (Hindi), Security-cum-Fire Jamadar and Store keeper-cum-Clerk can download the AIIMS Bhopal Group C Admit Card by visiting the official website (aiimsbhopal.edu.in).

AIIMS Bhopal Admit Card 2023

The direct link to download the admit card is given in this article as well. The candidates are required to use their application number and date of birth.

The mode of the exam will be online. There will be 100 Multiple-Choice Questions of 100 Marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer. Questions will be on:

General Knowledge and Awareness

English Comprehension

Quantitative Aptitude

General Intelligence and reasoning Ability

Fundamentals of computer applications for example MS Office, Internet etc.

CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964 and CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972.

Candidates will have to score a minimum of 35% marks in the CBT for inclusion in the order of merit. Candidates who clear the exam will be called for a skill test, if applicable. The Skill Test will be of a qualifying nature.

How to Download AIIMS Bhopal Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can check the download the admit card from the official website with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the AIIMS Bhopal - aiimsbhopal.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download’ button against ‘Admit Card for Examination of Group C, Non Faculty Generic Post for AIIMS Bhopal’

Step 3: Enter the details

Step 4: Download AIIMS Bhopal Call Letter