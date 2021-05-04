AIIMS Bhopal Result 2021 Out for Junior Nurse Post @aiimsbhopal.edu.in, Check Interview Schedule
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has declared the Result and Interview Schedule for the Junior Nurse post on its official website-aiimsbhopal.edu.in.
AIIMS Bhopal Junior Nurse Result 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has declared the Result for the Junior Nurse post on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the AIIMS Bhopal Junior Nurse Post exam can check the list of shortlisted candidates available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal-aiimsbhopal.edu.in.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has uploaded the PDF of the list of shortlisted candidates for the Junior Nurse post on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the Junior Nurse posts should note that they will have to appear for the personal interview round as per the selection process for the posts.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal will conduct the personal interview for Junior Nurse Post on 10 May 2021. Candidates should note that they will have to appear for the Personal Interview (Online & Offline Both) at the venue AIIMS, Bhopal Academic Block, Seminar Room, Ground Floor, Department of Microbiology.
Candidates should note that they will have to bring duly filled application form (As per the prescribed Performa) ,all
original documents and a set of photo copies of all essential documents of educational qualifications & Experience certificates along with a pass port size photo at the time of the interview.
You can check the details result/interview schedule available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for AIIMS Bhopal Result 2021 for Junior Nurse Post
How to Download: AIIMS Bhopal Result 2021 for Junior Nurse Post
- Visit on the official website of AIIMS Bhopal- www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in.
- Go to the What's New Section available on the home page.
- Click on the link-“List of Shortlisted Candidates for the post of Junior Nurse on purely temporary basis in the CDC Funded Research Project" available on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the AIIMS Bhopal Result 2021 for Junior Nurse Post in a new Window.
- Download and save the Result for future reference.
