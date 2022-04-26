AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2022: 159 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @aiimsbhopal.edu.in

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal (AIIMS) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident (Non Academic) on a purely temporary basis. A total of 159 vacancies have been notified. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode on or before 15 May 2022. Candidates can check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 23 April 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 15 May 2022
AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Senior Resident (Non Academic) - 159 Posts
AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB/MDS in respective disciplines recognized by NMC/DCI/Institute of National Importance; Valid Registration with NMC/DCI/State Medical/Dental Council.
Age Limit - 45 years, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.
AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale: Rs. 67,700/- (Level-11, Cell No. 01 as per 7th CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA as admissible under rule(s).
AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written and Interview.
AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 202 Application Form
Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from 23 April to 15 May 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Download AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022 Notification
AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 202 Application Fee
- Person with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD): Nil
- For General/OBC category: Rs. 1500/-
- For EWS /SC/ST/category: Rs. 1200/-
- Fees to be paid by Demand Draft only in favour of “AIIMS Bhopal”.
- Fee once remitted will not be refunded in any circumstance; therefore, candidates are advised to satisfy themselves before filling up the application form, that they fulfil all eligibility criteria for the applied post(s).