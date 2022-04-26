AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2022: 159 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @aiimsbhopal.edu.in

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on aiimsbhopal.edu.in for 159 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal (AIIMS) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident (Non Academic) on a purely temporary basis. A total of 159 vacancies have been notified. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode on or before 15 May 2022. Candidates can check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 April 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 15 May 2022

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident (Non Academic) - 159 Posts

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB/MDS in respective disciplines recognized by NMC/DCI/Institute of National Importance; Valid Registration with NMC/DCI/State Medical/Dental Council.

Age Limit - 45 years, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale: Rs. 67,700/- (Level-11, Cell No. 01 as per 7th CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA as admissible under rule(s).

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written and Interview.

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 202 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from 23 April to 15 May 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Download AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022 Notification

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 202 Application Fee