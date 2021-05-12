AIIMS Bhubaneswar Result 2021 Out for RA and other Posts @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Check Interview Schedule

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Result 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has declared the result for the Research Assistant, Field Assistant and DEO posts. AIIMS Bhubaneswar has decided to conduct the interview through video conferencing mode due to the current COVID pandemic scenario.

All such candidates who have applied for the Research Assistant, Field Assistant and DEO posts can check their result available on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar- aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has uploaded the PDF of the list of shortlisted selected candidates for the posts Research Assistant, Field Assistant and DEO under project “Incidence of neural tube defect & it’s detection on antenatal ultrasonography in an eastern Indian state: A population based cross sectional study” on its official website. All such candidates applied for these posts can check the result available on the official website.

Candidates qualified for the interview round should note that AIIMS Bhubaneswar will conduct the interview for these posts through video conferencing mode keeping the current COVID pandemic scenario. Interview for Research Assistant post will be held on 17-05-2021 (Monday) from 9:30am onwards whereas for Field Assistant post it will be held from 2:30pm onwards. Interview for Data Entry Operator Posts will be held on 18-05-2021 (Tuesday) from 2:30pm onwards.

Candidates applied for Research Assistant, Field Assistant and DEO posts can check the list of shortlisted candidates and interview schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

