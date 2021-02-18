AIIMS Bhubaneswar Result 2021 Out for Nursing Officer/ Staff Nurse Posts @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Check DV Details

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Result 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has declared the Provisional Result for the Nursing officer/ Staff Nurse posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Nursing officer/ Staff Nurse posts can check their result available on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar- aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has uploaded the provisional result for Nursing officer/ Staff Nurse posts based on the performance of candidates in Computer Based Test (CBT). It is noted that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Public Health Nurse & Senior Nursing officer/ Staff Nurse Grade-I earlier.

Candidates qualified in the CBT will have to appear for the Document Verification round as per the selection process for these posts. It is noted that due to COVID-19 restriction, the Institute has decided to conduct ONLINE verification of documents of the provisionally listed candidates.

Therefore, the candidates are instructed to submit requisite documents through Email i.e. dv@aiimsbhubaneswar.edu.in within 15 days from the date of issue of this Notification and also by Post to “The Assistant Administrative Officer, Recruitment Cell, AIIMS, SIJUA, P.ODumuduma, Bhubaneswar, PIN-751019, Odisha”. Candidates should note that the requisite documents are required to reach this Institute within 30 days from the date of issue of this Notification i.e. by 18.03.2021.

Candidates appeared in the CBT for Nursing officer/ Staff Nurse posts can check the Provisional Result and DV details available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Result 2021 for Nursing officer/ Staff Nurse Posts





How to Download: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Result 2021 for Nursing officer/ Staff Nurse Posts