AIIMS Bhubaneswar Screening Test Schedule 2020 for Medical Physicist Posts Announced @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Screening Test Schedule 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has released Screening Test Schedule for the Medical Physicist posts on its official website. Al such candidates applied for the Medical Physicist posts against Advertisement No. AIIMS/BBSR/RECRUITMENT-CELL/2019/826/1953 can check the notification available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, "In continuation to this institute’s Notification bearing no. AIIMS/BBSR/RECRUITMENTCELL/2019/826/1045 dated 26.06.2020 of the Subject cited above. The Screening Test for the Eligible/ provisionally eligible applicants for the post Medical Physicist is scheduled to be held on 20.09.2020 ".

The Screening Test for the Medical Physicist posts will be conducted on 20 September 2020 at the Venue-College of Nursing, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. Exam will be conducted from 9:30-A.M. to 11:00 A.M and candidates will have to report at 8:30 A.M.

Candidates applied for the Medical Physicist posts should note that the Hall Tickets/ Admit Card will be sent to the Individual Candidates through Email only by the Organization. Candidates applied for the Medical Physicist posts can check the details of the Screening Test schedule on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. You can check the same also with direct link given below.

Direct Link for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Screening Test Schedule 2020 for Medical Physicist Posts





How to Download: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Screening Test Schedule 2020 for Medical Physicist Posts