AIIMS Bhubaneswar Senior Resident Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended upto August 15 @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Check Update

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Senior Resident Recruitment 2020 Last Date Extended: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has extended the last date of receipt of Online Applications for the recruitment of Senior Resident (Non-Academic) on its official website. All such candidates willing to apply for the Senior Resident (Non-Academic) posts can check the short notification regarding the extension of date on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar i.e.-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, last date of eligibility for Senior Resident (Non-Academic) for the quarter ending July 2020 thc last date of receipt of Online Applications is extended up to 15 August 2020.

The short notification further says," In continuation to the Rolling Advertisement of Senior Resident (Non-Academic) vide no. AIIMS/BBS/Dean/SR/49-A/300 dated 11th July 2020, Post-Doctoral Fellowship in Palliative Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, Minimal Access Surgery & PDCC courses in Diagnostic Neuro Imaging Vide No. AIIMS/Dean/PDF/279 dated 11th July 2020 and Fellowship in Public Health Nutrition Vide No. AIIMS/BBS/Dean/Fellowship/278 dated 11 July 2020 the last date of eligibility for the Senior Resident (Non-Academic) for the quarter ending July 2020 the last date of receipt of Online Applications is extended up to 15 August 2020."

All such candidates willing to apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Senior Resident Recruitment 2020 can check the short notification on the official website of AIIMS-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.

