AIIMS Bilaspur CBT Date 2023 Out for Various Posts @becil.com : Download Schedule

AIIMS Bilaspur CBT Schedule 2023: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released the Computer Based Test Schedule for various posts for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur on its official website. The written exam for various posts including Technician, Stenographer, Pharmacist, Dental Technician and others will be held on 09/10 April 2023.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can download the AIIMS Bilaspur CBT Schedule 2023 from the official website-https://www.becil.com.

Direct Link To Download: AIIMS Bilaspur CBT Schedule 2023



According to the short notice released, the Computer Based Test for the various posts including Technician, Stenographer, Pharmacist, Dental Technician and others for recruitment in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur will be conducted on 09/10 April 2023. Location/venue and time of the test will be shared soon to the candidates.

Candidates applied for various posts against Advt No- 272 are advised to check the exam schedule for details including Batch No./Post Code/Post Name and Date.



