AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026: एम्स ग्रुप B और C पोस्ट का रिजल्ट aiimsexams.ac.in जारी, मेरिट लिस्ट PDF करें डाउनलोड
AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026: एम्स ग्रुप बी और सी पोस्ट का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। जो उम्मीदवार सीबीटी परीक्षा में शामिल थे, वे लेख में दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक मेरिट लिस्ट डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026: ऑल इंडिया इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंस (AIIMS) ने ग्रुप बी और सी पोस्ट का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। सीबीटी परीक्षा का आयोजन 25 से 27 जुलाई को किया गया था। रिजल्ट एम्स की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट aiimsexams.ac.in पर जारी किया गया है।
AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026 Download link
एम्स की ओर से ग्रुप बी और सी की विभिन्न पोस्ट का रिजल्ट आज 11 अगस्त को जारी किया गया है। संंबंधित भर्ती अभियान का उद्देश्य 1484 रिक्त पदों को भरना है। मेरिट लिस्ट पीडीएफ फॉर्मेट में जारी की गई है। जिसमें सिलेक्ट किए हुए उम्मीदवारों के रोल नंबर शामिल हैं।
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एम्स ग्रुप बी और सी रिजल्ट 2026
AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026: हाइलाइट्स
कॉमन रिक्रूटमेंट एग्जामिनेशन-5 (सीआरई-5) 25 से 27 जुलाई 2026 तक आयोजित की गई थी। उम्मीदवार रिजल्ट से जुड़ी अन्य डिटेल्स नीचे दिए गए टेबल में देख सकते हैं।
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परीक्षा का नाम
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सामान्य भर्ती परीक्षा – 5 (सीआरई-5) 2026
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संचालन प्राधिकरण
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अखिल भारतीय आयुर्वेद विज्ञान संस्थान (एआईआईएमएस), नई दिल्ली
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कुल रिक्तियां
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1,484 ग्रुप बी और ग्रुप सी पद
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AIIMS CRE 5 रिजल्ट
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11 अगस्त, 2026 जारी
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एम्स सीआरई 5 परीक्षा तिथि
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25 से 27 जुलाई 2026
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परीक्षा का तरीका
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ऑनलाइन (कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा)
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आधिकारिक वेबसाइट
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www.aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026: मेरिट लिस्ट पीडीएफ
एम्स मेरिट लिस्ट पीडीएफ फॉर्मेंट में जारी की गई है। जिसे उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए गए डायरेक्ट लिंक से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
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पोस्ट
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लिंक
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Result of the recruitment to the Group Code 53 under CRE-5
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Result of the recruitment to the Group Code 41 under CRE-5
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Result of the recruitment to the Group Code 37 under CRE-5
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Result of the recruitment to the Group Code 19 under CRE-5
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Result of the recruitment to the Group Code 6 under CRE-5
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Result of the recruitment to the Group Code 2 under CRE-5
AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026 ऑनलाइन रिजल्ट कैसे डाउनलोड करें?
ऑनलाइन रिजल्ट डाउनलोड करने के लिए नीचे दिए गए सिंपल स्टेप फॉलो करें।
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सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट aiimsexams.ac.in पर जाएं।
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होम पेज पर, AIIMS CRE 5th Result 2026 पर क्लिक करें।
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मेरिट लिस्ट विभिन्न पदों के लिए जारी की गई है।
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पीडीएफ पर क्लिक कर डाउनलोड करें।
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.