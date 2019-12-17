AIIMS Jodhpur Answer Key 2019 for Office Assistant and Steno Download @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in, Submit Objections upto 19 Dec

AIIMS Jodhpur Answer Key 2019 for Office Assistant and Steno: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has uploaded the answer key of Online Exam for the post of Office Assistant and Stenographer. Candidates can see their question paper with the choice marked by them, their marks thus obtained and even the correct choice (Key) for same on AIIMS Jodhpur Official website www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.

The candidates may also raise objection against answer by submitting non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 100/- per objection and upload scanned / soft copy of document in support (maximum 3 documents, each in format jpg or pdf with maximum size of 400Kb). No objections will be considered by post, email, phone call or in person.

Candidates can check also check answer sheet, question paper and raise objection by through the link given below. They need to login into the link and click on the link given for Questions and Answer & Objection Submission. The link is available between 17 December 2019 from 2:00 PM and 19 December 2019 upto 2:00 PM.

AIIMS Jodhpur Answer Key 2019

AIIMS Jodhpur Answer Key Notice

How to Download AIIMS Jodhpur Answer Key 2019 and Submit Objection ?

