AIIMS Jodhpur Answer Key 2019 for Office Assistant and Steno Download @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in, Submit Objections upto 19 Dec

AIIMS Jodhpur Answer Key 2019 for Office Assistant and Steno: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has uploaded the answer key of Online Exam for the post of Office Assistant and Stenographer. Candidates can see their question paper with the choice marked by them, their marks thus obtained and even the correct choice (Key) for same on AIIMS Jodhpur Official website www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.
The candidates may also raise objection against answer by submitting non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 100/- per objection and upload scanned / soft copy of document in support (maximum 3 documents, each in format jpg or pdf with maximum size of 400Kb). No objections will be considered by post, email, phone call or in person.
Candidates can check also check answer sheet, question paper and raise objection by through the link given below. They need to login into the link and click on the link given for Questions and Answer & Objection Submission. The link is available between 17 December 2019 from 2:00 PM and 19 December 2019 upto 2:00 PM.
AIIMS Jodhpur Answer Key Notice
How to Download AIIMS Jodhpur Answer Key 2019 and Submit Objection ?
- Go to AIIMS Jodhpur website Login into your account
- Go to ‘Response Tab’. In this tab you can see only question paper with your response and correct answer”
- You can raise objection only in Objection Tab, before the last date.
- Click on to “click to raise new Objection” to raise an objection. You can raise objections for 5 question at a time
- To raise objections for more than 5 questions please click on to “click to raise new Objection” again
- Click on “Click to refresh” button to see objections raised by you in “Your Selection” page.
- Kindly note down question ID of each question which is mentioned in right side of the question to raise your objection
- Select Nature of Objection
- In the remarks column, enter your reason for objection clearly. Objections with no valid explanation or reference will not be taken into account and will be discarded
- Before submission of Objection it is mandatory for candidate to upload supporting document