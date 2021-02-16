AIIMS Jodhpur Exam Schedule 2021 for Various Posts Released @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

AIIMS Jodhpur Exam Schedule 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur has released the Exam Schedule for the various posts including Junior Engineer, Yoga Instructor, Public Relation Officer and other on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the Computer Based Examination Schedule available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur -aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.



All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur is set to conduct the Computer Based Examination for these various posts on 08/09th March 2021. As per the scheme of examination, the duration of the examination will be 3 hours (180 minutes) and there will be 200 MCQs of 200 marks with four alternatives for each question. Candidates should note that in MCQ Exam, there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates applied for theset post should note that they can download their Admit Card from 22 February 2021 from the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur.

Candidates applied for various posts under All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur can download the AIIMS Jodhpur Exam Schedule 2021 from the official website.

How to Download: AIIMS Jodhpur Exam Schedule 2021 for Various Posts