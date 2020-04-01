AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Non –Faculty Group -A posts

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur (Rajasthan) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Public Relation Officer and Law Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 23 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application submission: 25 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application submission: 23 April 2020

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Public Relations Officer - 1 Post

Law Officer - 1 Post

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Public Relations Officer - Candidate should have a degree from a recognized University with a Post-Graduation/Diploma in Public Relations/Corporate Communication/Journalism/Mass Communication with 10 years of experience.

Law Officer - Candidate should have a degree in law or equivalent from a recognized University and should be qualified legal practitioner with experience of minimum period of six years.

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 30 to 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Public Relations Officer - Level 11 of Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC (₹67700-208700)

Law Officer - Level 10 of Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC (₹56100-177500)

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected for the aforesaid posts through the written test and interview.

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested and eligible can apply to the posts of Public Relation Officer and Law Officer through the online mode on or before 23 April 2020. Candidates can refer to the pasted links for details.

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD/Women Candidates: -Rs. 200/-

All other categories - Rs. 1,000/-

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website