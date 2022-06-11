AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 for 73 Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor

AIIMS Jodhpur is hiring for 73 Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor. Check Details Below.

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has invited online application for various Faculty posts including Professor/Additional Professor/Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 11 July 2022.

AIIMS Jodhpur Notification Download

AIIMS Jodhpur Online Application Link

Notification Details for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022

Advertisement No: Admn/Faculty/02/2022-AIIMS.JDH

Important Dates for AIIMS Jodhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 11 July 2022

AIIMS Jodhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Professor-31

Additional Professor-8

Associate Professor-21

Assistant Professor-13

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Jodhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Professor-for Medical Candidates (for General Discipline):A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.). A post graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. 14 years of experience.

Additional Professor- A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical council Act of 1956(Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.). A post graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. 10 years of experience.

Associate Professor-1. A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956(Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.). A post graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.D.M. in the respective discipline/subject. 4 years of experience.

Assistant Professor-1. A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956(Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.).A post-graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. 3 years of experience,

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on AIIMS, Jodhpur official website i.e. aiimsjodhpur.edu.in on or before 11 July 2022.