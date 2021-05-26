AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 for Research Assistant and others @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in, Download PDF

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Research Assistant and Lab Technician. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 24 June 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Post-graduation in Life Science/Graduation in Science/BDS/MBBS/BSc MLT with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notificationcan go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notification:

File No.: AIIMS/RES(06)/2019/395

Dated: 25-05-2021

Important Date for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 June 2021

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notification:

Research Assistant-01

Lab Technician-01

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notification:

Educational Qualification

Research Assistant-Post-graduation in Life Science OR

Graduation in Science from recognized university with three years’ experience OR BDS/MBBS

Desirable: At least with 1 year of experience in clinical trials /research projects

Lab Technician -BSc MLT OR

Graduate in Science with DMLT

Desirable: At least with 1 year of experience in working in Clinical Laboratory.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Monthly salary for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Research Assistant: ₹31,000/- Total (consolidated)

Lab Technician-₹18,000/- Total (consolidated)

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notification: PDF





How to Apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their duly filled application form by Email, along with all relevant self-attested documents regarding age, qualifications, cast certificate (central) and relevant experience, on or before June 24, 2021 till 05:00 PM.