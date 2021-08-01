AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2021 for Project Manager and other Posts @aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in, Download PDF

AIIMS Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh has invited online application for recruitment to the posts of Project Manager, Technical Assistant and other post on its official website. You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: AIIMS Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh has invited online application for recruitment to the posts of Project Manager, Technical Assistant and other post on purely contractual basis under UNICEF PARC Project titled "Establishment of Paediatric and Adolescent' Resource Center for HIV in Andhra Pradesh ". Interested and eligible candidates can send their updated CV on or before 05 August 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2021 Job Notification should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in interview. However, written tests may be conducted if the number of candidates applied is more.

Notification Details for AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2021:

AIIMS/MG/CFM/RECRUITMENT/PARC/UNICEF/PROJECT//2021/01

Important Date AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 August 2021

Date of walk-in-interview: 06 August 2021

Vacancy Details AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Project Manager-01

Technical Assistant-02

Multitasking staff cum Assistant for Data collection-03



Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Manager-Eight years’ experience in recognized institution in the subject of specialty after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD in the Community Medicine/ Paediatrics/ Medicine or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto

Technical Assistant-Five years’ experience in recognized institution in the subject of specialty after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD in the Community Medicine/Paediatrics/Medicine or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Multitasking staff cum Assistant for Data collection-High School or equivalent with five years’ experience in related field from a Government institution or recognized institute or certificate of one year training in the relevant area.

Check the notification link for details of the Desirable Qualification and other eligibility criteria.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can mail their updated CV as given in the notification on or before 05 August 2021, 5.00 PM to community.medicine@aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in.