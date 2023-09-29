AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Apply For 68 Various Non-Faculty Vacancies By October 25

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Science Nagpur(AIIMS Nagpur) has recently issued a notification inviting candidates to apply for 68 various non faculty posts. The last date of application is 25 October 2023. Interested candidates can go to their official website:aiimsnagpur.edu.in and apply for the posts.

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Science Nagpur(AIIMS Nagpur) has announced 68 non-faculty(Group A, B & C) vacancies. It is a great opportunity for candidates who are willing to join the institution. Interested candidates can apply online for the non-faculty posts by 25 October 2023 at aiimsnagpur.edu.in.

You can check out more information regarding the AIIMS Nagpur Notification 2023 such as age limit, application fee, salary , steps to apply, online application link, and so on.

All India Institute of Medical Science, Nagpur issued a notification for 68 Group-A, B, and C (Non-Faculty) posts at AIIMS Nagpur. Candidates who are interested can apply online AIIMS Nagpur Vacancy 2023 for Non Teaching Post from official website aiimsnagpur.edu.in by 25 October 2023. Below is given an overview of AIIMS nagpur recruitment 2023:

Post name Group-A, B, and C (Non-Faculty) Conducting body AIIMS Nagpur Mode of application Online Vacancies 68 Category Government jobs Last date of application October 25 2023 Website aiimsnagpur.edu.in

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS Nagpur recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 68 vacancies announced under AIIMS Nagpur recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of AIIMS Nagpur recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

AIIMS Nagpur 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many Vacancies are Released For AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023?

There are a total of 68 vacancies for various non faculty posts, below is the list of vacancies for various positions:

Name of the Post No of Posts Clinical Psychologist 1 Medical Officer (Ayush) 1 Yoga Instructor 1 Junior Physiotherapist 1 Library and Information Assistant 1 Laundry Supervisor 1 Jr. Audiologist/Speech Therapist 2 Optometrist 2 Assistant Administrative Officer 2 Medical Physicist 2 Technician (Radiology) 2 Fire Technician 2 Junior Warden 2 Medical Record Technicians 2 Junior Engineer 3 Store Keeper 4 Executive Assistant (N.S) 4 Stenographer 4 Pharmacist 5 Jr. Administrative Assistant (LDC) 10 Technician (Laboratory) 16

How to Apply for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023?

Follow these simples steps to apply for AIIMS Nagpur recruitment for various non faculty posts:

Go to the official website @ aiimsnagpur.edu.in and search for the AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment or Careers

Check your eligibility by reading the Non-Faculty Jobs notice.

Before starting the application form, double-check the criterias.

Fill out the application form completely and fill your credentials properly

Pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the application form before the deadline (25 October 2023)

Keep the Application form number/acknowledgement number. You can also print the form for further references.

What are the application fees for AIIMS Nagpur Application 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the AIIMS Nagpur recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using a credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking, etc. The application fee for each category is listed below:

General/EWS/OBC: INR 1000/-

SC/ST: INR 800/-

PWD: NIL

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit 18-45 years depending upon the post you are applying to Educational Qualification As per AIIMS Nagpur official notification candidates should have completed 12th, Diploma, Degree, B.Sc, Graduation, M.Sc, Post Graduation Diploma, Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

Note: Please check the official notification linked above for detailed information on educational criteria and age limit.

AIIMS Nagpur non-faculty selection process

The AIIMS Nagpur recruitment 2023 process will take place in three rounds: