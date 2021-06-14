AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident Posts @aiimsnagpur.edu.in, Check Application Process Here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has invited online application for the Senior Resident posts under AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 on its official website. Check details here.

AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has invited online application for the Senior Resident posts as per Residency Scheme of Govt. of India. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 17 June 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including post graduate Medical Degree/Diploma/DMC/DDC/MCI with additional eligibility can apply for AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification.

In a bid to apply for AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification, candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview round. Candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt. No. Admin-1/SR/21/07

Dated: 12/06/2021

Important Date for AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 17 June 2021

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Senior Resident-12

Departments

Anaesthesiology-03

General Medicine-03

Paediatrics-02

Pulmonary Medicine-02

Radiodiagnosis -02



Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a post graduate Medical Degree/Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University/Institute.

DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.



Pay Band Grade Pay for AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

67700/- (Level11, Cell No. 01 As per 7th CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable)

AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17 June 2021 on the venue mentioned in the notification with the filled-in application form available on the notification along with all the original certificates.