AIIMS Patna Interview Schedule 2021 for DEO and other Postponed due to COVID-19 @aiimspatna.org

AIIMS Patna Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has postponed the Interview Schedule for the post of DEO, Fields Investigator and other due to surge in COVID-19 cases. All such candidates who have to appear for the DEO, Fields Investigator and other post interview can check the short notification regarding the postponement of interview available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna - aiimspatna.org.



As per the short notification released, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has postponed the interview for the post of Field Investigator, Project Assistant, J.R.F and Date Entry Operator. It is noted that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna was to conduct the interview for these posts from 15 to 20 April 2021.

AIIMS Patna has decided to postponed the interview due to surge in the COVID-19 cases.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna will announce the fresh interview date on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website of AIIMS Patna for lates update in this regard. You can check the short notification regarding postponement of interview on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

