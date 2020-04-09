AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Result 2020 Declared@aiimspatna.org, Check Selected Candidates List Here

AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Result 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has declared the result for the Nursing Officer posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Nursing Officer exam can check their AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Result 2020 from the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Patna-aiimspatna.org.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has declared the list of shortlisted candidates as per Merit for the post of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Gr III) on its official website. Now candidates will call for the next round which is Skill Test.

Selection of candidates has been done on their performance in the CBT conducted on 23 February 2020. AIIMS Patna will be announce the Dates/Venue and Time for Skill Test for the Staff Nurse Gr III Posts.

It is noted that earlier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna had released notification for the recruitment of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Gr III)on its official website.

How to Download AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Result 2020

Go to AIIMS Exam official website- aiimspatna.org

Click on "Short listing of Candidates as per Merit for the Post of Nursing Officer(Staff Nurse Gr. II) For skill test vide advertisement no FTS-13562/Nursing Officer/2019" given on the homepage

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

Download and save the result for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna for latest updates regarding the Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Gr III) Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.