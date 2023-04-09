AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 for 91 Faculty Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: The AIIMS Raebareli has announced the recruitment for the several faculty posts. All the relevant information regarding the AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raebareli is seeking eligible Indian candidates to fill 91 vacancies for the positions of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor.

Recruitment will be done through Direct Recruitment basis, Deputation basis, or Contractual basis. The maximum age limit for these positions is 58 years, as stated in the official AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 notification.

As per the notification, selected candidates will receive a monthly salary on a pay scale ranging from Level 12 to Level 14, with a minimum of Rs.101500 and a maximum of Rs.220400.



To apply for these positions, candidates must pay an application fee of Rs.2000 for General/OBC/EWS categories and Rs.1000 for SC/ST categories. However, the application fee is waived for the PWBD category as well as for those who are appointed on a contractual or deputation basis.

The selection process will be conducted by a Selection Committee, and in cases where the number of applicants in a specific department is 30 or more, AIIMS Raebareli reserves the right to conduct a written test. Interested candidates must submit their application online through the official website of AIIMS Raebareli before 05.05.2023, until 5:00 P.M. To know more about the recruitment process, candidates can refer to the official notification provided by AIIMS Raebareli.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Overview

The AIIMS Raebareli has invited applications for the AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority AIIMS Raebareli Posts Name Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor posts Mode of Application Online Application Starts Already Commenced Last Date to Apply May 5, 2023 Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination & Document Verification

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

There is no official announcement regarding the AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Notification

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Qualification

The AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

For the position of Professor or Additional Professor, the maximum age limit is 58 years as of the closing date of the application submission.

For the position of Associate Professor or Assistant Professor, the maximum age limit is 50 years as of the closing date of the application submission.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

For the position of Professor, the candidate must have a medical qualification listed in the I or II schedules or part II of the third schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956. Candidates with qualifications listed in part II of the third schedule should also meet the requirement specified in section 13(3) of the Act. Additionally, the candidate must have a recognized postgraduate qualification such as MD/MS or an equivalent degree in the relevant subject.





For the position of Additional Professor, the candidate must have the same speciality subjects (1 & 2) as required for the position of Professor (Medical). For super-speciality subjects (1,2 & 3), the requirements are the same as for Professor (Medical). Moreover, the candidate must have at least ten years of teaching and/or research experience in the relevant subject after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD/MS or an equivalent qualification recognized by the authorities.





For the position of Associate Professor, the candidate must fulfill the same speciality subjects (1 & 2) as required for the position of Professor (Medical). For super-speciality subjects (1,2 & 3), the requirements are the same as for Professor (Medical). Additionally, the candidate must have at least six years of teaching and/or research experience in the relevant subject after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD/MS or an equivalent qualification recognized by the authorities.





For the position of Assistant Professor, the candidate must meet the same speciality subjects (1 & 2) requirement as for the position of Professor (Medical). For super-speciality subjects (1,2 & 3), the requirements are the same as for Professor (Medical). The candidate must also have at least three years of teaching and/or research experience in the relevant subject after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD/MS or an equivalent qualification recognized by the authorities.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 91 job openings for positions of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor posts. Here's an overview of the AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Post Vacancy Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor 91

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The Selection Committee will oversee the selection process for all the available job positions. However, in cases where the number of applicants for a specific department exceeds 30, AIIMS, Raebareli reserves the right to conduct a written test to further evaluate the candidates.

How to apply for AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 for Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor posts once the application process begins

The AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Notification specifies that candidates who are interested in applying for the advertised positions need to submit their application online. To do this, candidates should visit the official website of AIIMS Raebareli. On the official website, there will be a link provided for submitting the application form. Candidates need to click on this link and fill in all the required information and details in the online application form. The deadline for submitting the online application form is on or before 05.05.2023. The time limit for submitting the application form is 5:00 P.M. It is important for candidates to submit their application forms before the deadline, as no application will be accepted after this date and time.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Direct Link Apply Online

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

The application process has already commenced. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.