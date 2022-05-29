AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Junior Resident (Non Academic)/ Group A Posts

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 has been released on aiimsraipur.edu.in. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Resident (Non Academic)/ Group A under Govt. of India Residency Scheme for Six (06) Months. Interested candidates can submit applications from 26 May to 25 June 2022. Candidates may send the duly filled application form with receipt of application fee through email i.e. residentrecruitment@aiimsraipur.edu.in in

the given time. Candidates can check details like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 26 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 25 June 2022

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Resident (Non Academic)/ Group A - 34 Posts

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed MBBS (including completion of Internship) or

equivalent degree recognized by MCI.

Age Limit - 30 years (Age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.)

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of JR (Non Acad) for the candidates of other institutions will be done only on the basis of Interview.

Official Notification

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Salary

Name of the Post Pay Scale Junior Resident Rs. 56100/- (Level-10 Cell No. 01 as per 7th CPC) per month plus usual allowances including NPA

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications online from 26 May to 25 June 2022. After submitting the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Application Fee