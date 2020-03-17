AIIMS Raipur Result 2020 for Junior Resident Posts Declared @aiimsraipur.edu.in, Check Details Here

AIIMS Raipur Result 2020 Download: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has released the Result for Junior Resident posts on its official website. All candidates who have appeared in the Interview round for the Junior Resident Posts can check their result on the official website of AIIMS Raipur - aiimsraipur.edu.in.

Selection of candidates has been done on the basis of their performance in the Interview held on 28 February 2020.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has uploaded the result on its official website. Candidates can also check their rank for the posts.

It is noted that AIIMS Raipur had earlier published the notification for the Junior Resident posts for various Departments in AIIMS, Raipur. A number of candidates were applied for these posts and appeared for the Interview.

Candidates can check their result on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur. However you can check the result also with the direct link given below.

AIIMS Raipur Result 2020 for Junior Resident Posts: Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in.

Go to the Result section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link "Result for the post of Junior Resident for various Departments in AIIMS, Raipur Interview held on 28-02-2020 in AIIMS, Raipur" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Result for the Junior Resident Posts.

Take Print Out of your result and save a copy for future reference.

