AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 35 Posts for SC/ST/OBC, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023: AIIMS has released a notification regarding recruitment of Professor and Assistant Professor in AIIMS Rishikesh. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding these vacancies.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh has started the process for recruitment of Professor and Assistant Professor in AIIMS Rishikesh. This recruitment drive is especially for SC/ST/OBC candidates. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released and can be viewed from the Official website of AIIMS Rishikesh at - https://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in/ Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The last date to apply online is 24 April 2023. This year there are a total of 35 vacancies to be filled. Applications can be filled online via the official website in the careers section. The Link to apply will be activated on 22 March.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event Date Registration Start 22 March 2023 Last Date to Apply 24 April 2023 Interview Date To be announced

AIIMS Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment Notification 2023 Direct Link

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Professor For Medical Candidates: Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in recognized institution in subject specialty after obtaining of M.D./M.S./M.D.S. Or Twelve years teaching and/or research experience in recognized institution in subject specialty after obtaining of M.Ch./D.M. (2 years or 5 years course recognized after MBBS) in respective discipline/subject Or Eleven years teaching and/or research experience in recognized institution in subject specialty for candidates possessing 3 years recognized degree of D.M/ M.Ch in respective discipline/subject Assistant Professor Three years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized institution in subject specialty after obtaining of M.D./M.S./M.D.S. Or One year teaching and/or research experience in a recognized institution in subject specialty after obtaining of D.M./M.Ch. (2 years or 5 years recognized course after MBBS) or qualification recognized degree in D.M./M.Ch or qualification recognized equivalent thereto. However, no experience is necessary for candidates possessing three (3) years recognized degree of D.M./M.Ch. or qualification recognized equivalent thereto

For details regarding detailed vacancies, educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

Age Limit

The age limit for different posts is different. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 35 vacancies of Professor and Assistant Professor etc. in various disciplines like Dermatology, Burns and Plastic Surgery, General Medicine, Physiology Etc. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.

How to fill AIIMS Rishikesh Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of Aiims Rishikesh at- https://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in/

Step 2 : On the home page click on Apply Online

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- Faculty Advertisement Special Recruitment Drive (SC/ST/OBC)

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023: Application Form

Candidates can also Fill the application form from the direct link given

Direct Link to Fill AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023 (Available Soon)

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023 : Application Fees

The application fees is Rs. 3000 for OBC Male, Rs. 1000/- OBC Female, for SC/ST Rs. 500/-

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Salary

The details of salary is given in the table below.

Name of Post Salary Professor Level 14-A (Rs.168900-220400) Additional Professor Level 13A-2 (Rs.148200-211400) Associate Professor Level 13A-1 (Rs.138300-209200) Assistant Professor Level 12 (Rs.101500-167400)

For details regarding Pay Scale of other posts, check the official notification.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Based on bio-data, Selection Committee may short-list candidates for interview. Candidates called for interview will have to produce all relevant original documents in proof of details furnished in their application at time of interview. Interviews will be held at AIIMS, Rishikesh.

The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for any post.