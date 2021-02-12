Air Force School Recruitment 2021 for PRT, NTT and Part Time Instructor Posts, Download AFS Notification

Air Force School Recruitment 2021: Air Force School, Kalaikunda has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Nursery Trained Teacher (NTT) and Part Time Instructor (Music, Dance & Karate) for Academic Session 2021-22. Interested candidates can apply for AFS Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format on or before 25 February 2021.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application: 25 February 2021 upto 2 PM

Air Force School Vacancy Details

Primary Teacher (PRT)

Nursery Trained Teacher (NTT)

Part Time Instructor (Music, Dance & Karate)

Air Force School Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Primary Teacher (PRT) - Bachelor’s Degree from any University recognized by the Govt of India/UGC/AICTE, with a minimum mark of 50 percent in the aggregate. Bachelor of Education Degree or its equivalent from a college/ University recognized by Govt of India/AICTE/UGC/ National Council of Teachers Education

Nursery Trained Teacher (NTT) - Senior Secondary with Nursery Teachers Training diploma or diploma in Nursery/ Montessori/Pre-Primary Teachers Training from a Govt recognized institution. While candidates with higher qualifications may apply, preference is to be given to candidates with diploma in Nursery/Montessori Training.

Part Time Instructor (Music, Dance & Karate) - Diploma / degree or equivalent in respective streams from a Govt recognized Institution. Candidates with higher qualification may apply.

Age Limit:

PRT - 21 to 50 years

NTT - 21 to 50 years

Instructor - 21 to 50 years

Selection Process for Air Force School Teacher Posts

Only short listed candidates will be called for the written test, teaching aptitude test & interview through e-mail/telephonically/ call letter.

How to apply for Air Force School Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?



Interested candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format and submit duly filled in application along with photocopies of relevant certificates and testimonials in support of educational qualification in sealed envelope super scribed with “Application for the post of..” to Executive Director Air Force School Kalaikunda Kalaikunda Air Field, Midnapore (W) Kharagpur – 721303 latest by 25 February upto 2 PM.

Air Force School Teacher Notification PDF

