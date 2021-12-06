Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021 Released for APS & Computer Assistant Posts, Download Link Here

Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021 has been released for Additional Personal Secretary & Computer Assistant Posts. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and latest updates here.

Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021: Allahabad High Court has released the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Additional Private Secretary and Computer Assistant on its website. The candidates who applied for Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2021 Exam can download their admit cards through the official website of Allahabad High Court.i.e.allahabadhighcourt.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 12 December 2021 at the various exam centres. The link to the admit cards is given below. The candidates can download Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of Allahabad High Court.i.e.allahabadhighcourt.in. Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab. Then, it will redirect you to a notification page. Now, click on the notification link that reads‘ Download Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021’ for the post applied for. Then, enter the application number, date of birth, security pin, and click on submit button. The admit card will be displayed. The candidates can download Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021 for APS & Computer Assistant Posts and save it for future reference.

Download Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021 for Computer Assistant Posts

Download Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021 for Additional Private Secretary Posts

Allahabad High Court Exam Pattern

Computer Assistant:

There shall be ‘SINGLE STAGE’ Exam for the post of Computer Assistant, consisting of “TWO PARTS

Part- 1

Type: Multiple-Choice Objective Questions

Mode of: Computer Based Test Exam

Total number: 200 of MCQ

Maximum Marks : 200

Duration: 03 Hrs (180 Minutes)

No Negative Marking

Part 2

Type: Computer Knowledge Test in English Only

Mode of: Computer Based Test

Exam Maximum Marks: 50

Duration: 20 Minutes

No Negative Marking

Minimum Qualifying Marks: 25 Marks out of 50 Marks

Minimum Speed: 25 WPM