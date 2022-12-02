Allahabad High Court (AHC) Admit Card 2022 Shortly: Check Exam Date & Updates Here

AHC Admit Card 2022: Allahabad High Court (AHC) is going to upload the admit card for Driver, Stenographer, Group D, and Group C Exam. Check Exam Details Here.

Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2022 : High Court of Judicature at Allahabad is going to release the admit card for the Stage 1 exam, anytime soon, on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) as the exam is going to start next week on 10 December 2022. AHC has scheduled the exam for the post of Driver, Stenographer, Group D, and Group C Posts on 10 December, 11 December, 17 December and 18 December 2022 respectively from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM. The candidates would be able to download AHC Admit Card using their registration details and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on the Date, Time of examination as indicated in their Admit Card.

The exam will be held in offline mode on OMR sheets. The candidates will be given 100 MCQs of 100 Marks on the following subjects:

Subjects Time Hindi 1 hour and 30 minutes (90 minutes). English General Studies Maths

There will be no negative marking in the exam.

Candidates should carry at least one Photo-Identity Card such as Aadhar Card and Voter I.D. Card, Driving License, Passport, PAN Card, Bank's Passbook copy with photograph thereon along with their admit card at the time of exam. Other than this, they should keep two passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at the Centre during the examination.

The court had invited eligible candidates for filling up the various category cadre posts including Stenographer Grade III, Junior Assistant (Various comparable posts), Paid Apprentices, Drivers (Driver Category 'C' Grade-IV) and various Category 'D' Cadre posts under The Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2022-23