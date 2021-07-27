Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2021 for Law Clerk Trainee Posts, Download Notice @allahabadhighcourt.in

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2021: Allahabad High Court has published a notification for the recruitment to the post of Law Clerk (Trainee) on its website i.e. allahabadhighcourt.in. Offline applications are invited from eligible candidates can apply for the post through offline mode in the prescribed format on or before 28 August 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 28 August 2021

Allahabad High Court Vacancy Details

Law Clerk (Trainee) – 92 Posts

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Salary

Rs. 15000/- per month

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Three Years Professional/Five Years Integrated Degree in Law from any Law College or recognized University throughout the country. Applications shall be accepted from such 'Law Graduates' who have not started practice as an advocate or engaged in any other profession or vocation/service. Those who have appeared in LL.B. (Final Year) in 20221-21 Examination and are awaiting results may also apply. Law graduates having scored not less than 55% marks in their LL.B. examination are only eligible to apply for the post of Law Clerks (Trainee). They will be required to submit their final mark sheet of LL.B. Examination at the time of interview, which may be held in the month of September 2020. Computer knowledge, i.e., Data Entry, Word Processing and Computer Operations.

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Age Limit:

21 to 26 Years as on 01.07.2021

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Selection Procedure

Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. Allahabad High Court Interview will be held only at Allahabad.

How to Apply for Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Trainee Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can send the application form along with one duly attested copy of High School Marksheet, High School Certificate in proof of age/date of birth, Intermediate Marksheet, Intermediate Pass Certificate, Graduation/Post Graduation Marksheets and Certificates and testimonials regarding Extra Curricular Activities and Computer Knowledge along with two self addressed envelope (size5''x10'') each bearing postage stamps worth Rs. 40/- to the Registrar General, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad either by Speed Post, Registered Post with AD or through Courier.

Allahabad High Court Application Form can be purchased from the counter in the High Court Judicature at Allahabad and at it's Lucknow Bench on payment of Rs. 300/- in cash. The applications forms are also available on the official web site of Allahabad High Court (www.allahabadhighcourt.in) and may be downloaded and used subject to payment of application form of Rs. 300/- to be paid through bank draft drawn in favour of Registrar General, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment Notification PDF

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Website