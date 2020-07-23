Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale: Dates, Deals, Exclusive Offers & Updates

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 in India is on 6th & 7th August. In this article, we have provided details about various cashback offers, coupons, discounts on products. In this prime day sale, amazon prime members will get exclusive benefits. If you don’t have Amazon Prime subscription then this is the best time to get Amazon Prime membership online at amazon.in.

You can purchase Amazon Prime membership by paying Rs. 999 (for 1 year, also known as Prime Yearly). There is also a monthly plan known as Prime Monthly. In this plan, you need to pay Rs 129 per month for Amazon Prime membership. There is another plan known as "3 months of Prime". In this plan, you need to pay Rs. 329 for 3 months.

Following are the benefits of Amazon Prime membership:

- Prime Videos: After opting for Amazon Prime membership, you can get latest Bollywood blockbusters, hit TV series and Hollywood movies.

- Ad-free Music: You can listen to many popular songs in English, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and more.

- Early access to best deals: 30-minute early access to top Lightning Deals, daily.

- Free in-game content: Get free in-game content i.e., characters, outfits, skins, themes, in-game currency and more.

No-Cost EMI & Exchange Offers:

You can also purchase many electronic items and accessories at No-Cost EMI during Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale. According to the sale preview, many exchange offers will also be available during the sale.

OnePlus Nord on Sale:

One of the most popular smartphones of OnePlus i.e., OnePlus Nord will be available for sale during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020. This phone is the budget phone from OnePlus with spectacular features. Many people have been eagerly waiting for this phone for a long time. You can also check the link given below and learn about all the deals.

