Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Recruitment 2020: 444 Vacancies Notified for Paramedical Staff and Other Posts

Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Recruitment 2020: Urban Health Society, Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC),Ahmadabad, Gujarat has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Physician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist and Paramedical Supporting Staff. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for Lab Technician, Pharmacist and Paramedical Supporting Staff on official website by today i.e. 25 June 2020. The interview is being conducted for Medical Officer and Physician Posts from 24 June to 27 June 2020.
Before applying for AMC Recruitment 2020, candidates should fulfill the required educational qualification for the post. More details on AMC Paramedical recruitment given below in the PDF Link given below.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application Submission for Lab Technician, Pharmacist and Paramedical Supporting Staff – 23 June 2020
- Last Date of Online Application Submission for Lab Technician, Pharmacist and Paramedical Supporting Staff - 25 June 2020 by 5 PM
- Interview Date for MO and Pharmacist - 24 June to 27 June 2020
Amdavad Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 444
- Medical Officer - 74 Posts
- Physician - 74 Posts
- Lab Technician - 74 Posts
- Pharmacist - 74 Posts
- Paramedical Supporting Staff - 148 Posts
How to Apply for Amdavad Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for Paramedical Staff and Other Posts
The Eligible candidates can apply online for Lab Technician, Pharmacist and Paramedical Supporting Staff Posts 2020 on www.ahmedabadcity.gov.in on or before 25 June 2020. For other posts candidates can download application form from the official website and appear for interview.
Amdavad Municipal Corporation Notification PDF 2020 for Paramedical Staff and Other Posts
Amdavad Municipal Corporation Paramedical Supporting Staff Online Application Link
Amdavad Municipal Corporation Lab Technician Online Application Link
Amdavad Municipal Corporation Pharmacist Online Application Link