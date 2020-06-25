Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Recruitment 2020: 444 Vacancies Notified for Paramedical Staff and Other Posts

Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Recruitment 2020: Urban Health Society, Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC),Ahmadabad, Gujarat has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Physician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist and Paramedical Supporting Staff. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for Lab Technician, Pharmacist and Paramedical Supporting Staff on official website by today i.e. 25 June 2020. The interview is being conducted for Medical Officer and Physician Posts from 24 June to 27 June 2020.

Before applying for AMC Recruitment 2020, candidates should fulfill the required educational qualification for the post. More details on AMC Paramedical recruitment given below in the PDF Link given below.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application Submission for Lab Technician, Pharmacist and Paramedical Supporting Staff – 23 June 2020

Last Date of Online Application Submission for Lab Technician, Pharmacist and Paramedical Supporting Staff - 25 June 2020 by 5 PM

Interview Date for MO and Pharmacist - 24 June to 27 June 2020

Amdavad Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 444

Medical Officer - 74 Posts

Physician - 74 Posts

Lab Technician - 74 Posts

Pharmacist - 74 Posts

Paramedical Supporting Staff - 148 Posts

How to Apply for Amdavad Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for Paramedical Staff and Other Posts

The Eligible candidates can apply online for Lab Technician, Pharmacist and Paramedical Supporting Staff Posts 2020 on www.ahmedabadcity.gov.in on or before 25 June 2020. For other posts candidates can download application form from the official website and appear for interview.

Amdavad Municipal Corporation Notification PDF 2020 for Paramedical Staff and Other Posts

Amdavad Municipal Corporation Paramedical Supporting Staff Online Application Link

Amdavad Municipal Corporation Lab Technician Online Application Link

Amdavad Municipal Corporation Pharmacist Online Application Link