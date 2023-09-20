Annamalai University Results 2023: Direct Link to Download DDE UG PG Result at annamalaiuniversity.ac.in

Annamalai University DDE Result 2023: Annamalai University (AU) declared the results for various UG and PG courses and other exams in distance education (DDE). Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the DDE results.

Annamalai University DDE Result 2023: Annamalai University (AU) has recently declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.A. (Sociology), BBA, B.Sc. (Computer Science), B.A. (Political Science), B.Sc. (Information Technology), M.A. (Sociology), M.B.A. (Safety Management), other distance education exams. AU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- annamalaiuniversity.ac.in

Annamalai University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Annamalai University (AU) released the results for various UG and PG programs like B.A, B.BA, B.Sc, M.A, M.BA, and other distance education exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- annamalaiuniversity.ac.in

Annamalai University DDE Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Check Annamalai University DDE Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Annamalai University DDE results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - annamalaiuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Examinations” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Exam Results” section available there.

Step 4: Click on “Distance Education”

Step 5: Check your course in the list.

Step 6: Enter the Roll No./Register No and click on “Get Marks” button.

Step 7: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Save the PDF for future reference

Annamalai University DDE Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Annamalai University DDE Result 2023 for various semester/annual examinations.

About Annamalai University

Annamalai University (AU) is located in Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu. It was established in the year 1929. It is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in India. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Annamalai University has 10 diverse disciplines Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Marine Sciences, Faculty of Indian Languages, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Fine Arts, Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Dentistry.