AOC Recruitment 2023: 1793 Vacancies Expected for Tradesman and Fireman Posts

AOC Recruitment 2023:Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) will recruit 1793 tradesmen and firemen. Candidates can check the details here.

AOC Recruitment 2023: Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), Indian Army is soon expected to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Tradesman and Fireman. AOC is expected to fill 1793 vacancies. Out of the total vacancies, 508 vacancies are expected to be filled for Tradesman Mate and 222 vacancies are expected to be filled for Fireman Posts.

The vacancies are available in various parts of India including Eastern, Western, Northern, Southern, South Western, Central West and Central East. The application form will be available on the official website. The candidates would be able to apply for AOC Vacancy 2023 once the notification is available in the employment newspaper. The last date for submitting an online application will be 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

AOC Recruitment 2023 Overview

Organization Name Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Name of the Post Tradesman and Fireman Number of Vacancies 1793 Mode of Application Online Last Date of Application 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement Website aocrecruitment.gov.in

AOC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - to be announced

Last Date of Online Application - 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement

AOC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Region Fireman Vacancies Tradesman Mate Vacancies Eastern 69 139 Western 71 430 Northern 119 181 Southern 111 206 South Western 89 164 Central West 39 66 Central East 46 63

AOC Recruitment 2023 Salary:

Tradesman Mate - Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900

Fireman - Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200

Eligibility Criteria for AOC Recruitment 2023

AOC will release the post-wise educational qualification and age limit in the detailed notification.

How to Apply for AOC Recrutiment 2023

Register on the website www.aocrecruitment.gov.in using your Mobile Number & email ID.