AOC Recruitment 2023: 1793 Vacancies Expected for Tradesman and Fireman Posts

AOC Recruitment 2023: Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), Indian Army is soon expected to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Tradesman and Fireman. AOC is expected to fill 1793 vacancies. Out of the total vacancies, 508 vacancies are expected to be filled for Tradesman Mate and 222 vacancies are expected to be filled for Fireman Posts.
The vacancies are available in various parts of India including Eastern, Western, Northern, Southern, South Western, Central West and Central East. The application form will be available on the official website. The candidates would be able to apply for AOC Vacancy 2023 once the notification is available in the employment newspaper. The last date for submitting an online application will be 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.
AOC Recruitment 2023 Overview
|Organization Name
|Army Ordnance Corps (AOC)
|Name of the Post
|Tradesman and Fireman
|Number of Vacancies
|1793
|Mode of Application
|Online
|Last Date of Application
|21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement
|Website
|aocrecruitment.gov.in
AOC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - to be announced
- Last Date of Online Application - 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement
AOC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
|Region
|Fireman Vacancies
|Tradesman Mate Vacancies
|Eastern
|69
|139
|Western
|71
|430
|Northern
|119
|181
|Southern
|111
|206
|South Western
|89
|164
|Central West
|39
|66
|Central East
|46
|63
AOC Recruitment 2023 Salary:
- Tradesman Mate - Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900
- Fireman - Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200
Eligibility Criteria for AOC Recruitment 2023
AOC will release the post-wise educational qualification and age limit in the detailed notification.
How to Apply for AOC Recrutiment 2023
Register on the website www.aocrecruitment.gov.in using your Mobile Number & email ID.
- After registration, Login with your User ID and password.
- Read the Instructions for filling up the online application form given on Page 1 and tick the check box against each point of confirmation
- Fill Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7
- Part 8 will auto filled by the system on successful payment of fees, if any, indicated in the advertisement.
- Upload documents in Part 9
- Review the Application since no change will be made after that.