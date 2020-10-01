AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key 2020 out @gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in, Raise Objections if any by 3 Oct, Details Here

AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer key 2020: On 1 October, The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam has released all exams answer keys on its official website. All those candidates appeared in AP Sachivalayam Exam 2020 can download their answer keys through the official website of AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam.i.e.gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Exam 2020 was conducted from 20 September-26 September 2020 at various exam centres to recruit 16207 vacancies tp various posts at Rural and Urban level. Candidates can now check initial subject wise AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer key 2020 on the official website. If any candidate has an objection against the answer keys, they may raise objections by 3 October 2020.

After receiving the representations, AP Grama Sachivalayam will release the AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer key 2020 Provisional on its website. All candidates are advised to stay tuned on the official website for latest updates. Candidates can follow the guidelines given below to download AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key 2020.

Earlier, The Grama Sachivalayam had uploaded AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Answer key 2020 PDF on 26 September and then withdrawn due to technical reasons. It was notified that the answer keys to be released soon.

AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Prelims 2020 was held from 20 September to 26 September 2020 at various exam centres. Lakhs of the candidates appeared in the AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Prelims 2020.

This exam is being held to fill up 16207 vacancies of Panchayat Secretary, Animal Husbandry Assistant, Village Fisheries Assistant, Village Revenue Officer, Village Agriculture Assistant, Village Horticulture Assistant, Village Sericulture Assistant, Village Surveyor, ANM/ Multi-Purpose Health Asst, Welfare and Education Assistant, Ward Amenities Secretary, Engineering Assistant, Ward Sachivalayam, Ward Administrative Secretary, Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi, and others at Rural and Urban level.

The AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Prelims 2020 PDF of All Set A/B/C/D can be checked at the official website by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.vsws.ap.gov.in. Click on AP Grama/ Ward SachivalayamPrelims 2020 Initial Answer Keys. It will redirect you to a new window. Candidates can check the subject wise answer keys and save it for future reference.

Official Website

Latest Government Jobs

DRDO SASE Recruitment 2020: Apply for 11 Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Posts